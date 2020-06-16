All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:22 PM

327 5th Street SE

327 Southeast 5th Avenue · (952) 949-0263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

327 Southeast 5th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Marcy - Holmes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1044 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic 3 bedroom with 9' ceilings, light filled main floor duplex in South East Minneapolis. Close to downtown, the University of Minnesota in the Marcy Holmes neighborhood with one car garage and 2 off street parking spaces. This updated unit offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk in tile shower, and in-unit full size laundry machines. Walk to the Stone Arch Bridge, St. Anthony Main, Lunds, boutiques, coffee houses, fabulous restaurants & bars, shopping & entertaining, and more! Easy access to 35W and bus stops. Separate entrance directly to the front of the building or enjoy the side door for convenience. Unit comes with one garage stall and additional off street parking. Lawn care, snow removal are covered with rent. No smokers or pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 5th Street SE have any available units?
327 5th Street SE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 327 5th Street SE have?
Some of 327 5th Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 5th Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
327 5th Street SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 5th Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 327 5th Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 327 5th Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 327 5th Street SE does offer parking.
Does 327 5th Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 5th Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 5th Street SE have a pool?
No, 327 5th Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 327 5th Street SE have accessible units?
No, 327 5th Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 327 5th Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 5th Street SE has units with dishwashers.
