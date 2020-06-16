327 5th Street SE

Amenities

Fantastic 3 bedroom with 9' ceilings, light filled main floor duplex in South East Minneapolis. Close to downtown, the University of Minnesota in the Marcy Holmes neighborhood with one car garage and 2 off street parking spaces. This updated unit offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk in tile shower, and in-unit full size laundry machines. Walk to the Stone Arch Bridge, St. Anthony Main, Lunds, boutiques, coffee houses, fabulous restaurants & bars, shopping & entertaining, and more! Easy access to 35W and bus stops. Separate entrance directly to the front of the building or enjoy the side door for convenience. Unit comes with one garage stall and additional off street parking. Lawn care, snow removal are covered with rent. No smokers or pets please.