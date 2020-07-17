3235 Dupont Ave S

Amenities

For rent is a nicely updated 3 bedroom with an extra bedroom or den/office, one bathroom unit in the desirable Uptown Minneapolis area with close walking to restaurants, entertainment and the lakes. Updates include new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, dishwasher, refinished wood floors, fiber optic internet, non-coin laundry in building and private backyard. Also comes with one off street garage parking spot. Move in on this unit is available for August 1st.

No Dogs Allowed



