All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3235 Dupont Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3235 Dupont Ave S
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

3235 Dupont Ave S

3235 Dupont Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
CARAG
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3235 Dupont Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
CARAG

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available 08/01/20 Updated 3/4 bedroom in a great uptown area! - Property Id: 300458

For rent is a nicely updated 3 bedroom with an extra bedroom or den/office, one bathroom unit in the desirable Uptown Minneapolis area with close walking to restaurants, entertainment and the lakes. Updates include new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, dishwasher, refinished wood floors, fiber optic internet, non-coin laundry in building and private backyard. Also comes with one off street garage parking spot. Move in on this unit is available for August 1st.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300458
Property Id 300458

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5856582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3235 Dupont Ave S have any available units?
3235 Dupont Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3235 Dupont Ave S have?
Some of 3235 Dupont Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3235 Dupont Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3235 Dupont Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 Dupont Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3235 Dupont Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3235 Dupont Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3235 Dupont Ave S offers parking.
Does 3235 Dupont Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3235 Dupont Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 Dupont Ave S have a pool?
No, 3235 Dupont Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3235 Dupont Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3235 Dupont Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 Dupont Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3235 Dupont Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Lake
100 W Diamond Lake Rd
Minneapolis, MN 55419
Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Churchill
111 Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Mill City Apts
625 2nd St N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Abbott Apartments
110 E 18th St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Oaks Hiawatha Station
4540 Snelling Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Oliver & Wendell
600 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Loring ParkWhittierMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University