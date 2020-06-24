3220 38th Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities garage pet friendly

APPLICATION PENDING Available May 1st! Here is another great listing from John Angell and Renters Warehouse. This three bedroom 1 1/4 bath house features wood and ceramic tile floors, a spacious layout, and lots of natural light. The home has an open living room, large dining room, three good sized bedrooms, full bath, storage closets, quarter bath in the the master bedroom, and an updated kitchen. The basement is a small utility room with a brand new washer and a lightly used dryer. Detached garage behind the house and a fenced in yard. Owner prefers 24 month lease minimum. To qualify applicants should have 600 credit score, no evictions, and income roughly 3x the monthly rent. Pets ok with $250 refundable deposit. Book a showing today via Showmojo.