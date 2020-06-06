All apartments in Minneapolis
3210 23rd Ave S.
3210 23rd Ave S

3210 23rd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Minneapolis
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3210 23rd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Corcoran

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
internet access
NEWLY RENOVATED: 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit now available in South Minneapolis.

This side-by-side duplex unit offers a townhome-like feel, with three levels including bedrooms and bathroom upstairs, open floor plan on main level with kitchen and living area, and unfinished basement with washer/dryer and plenty of storage space. Large fenced in backyard that is perfect for Minnesota summers!

The upstairs bedrooms are generously sized and include 2 identical rooms measuring 13’x9’, with Master bedroom measuring at 14’x11’.
All bedrooms have newly updated closet systems to maximize hanging space.

Main level boasts natural light throughout both the living room and kitchen. The new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout is a real crowd pleaser. Kitchen includes ample cabinet space, and brand new appliances, including a 20.1 cubic foot stainless steel refrigerator and glass-top range.

The basement provides 520 square feet of clean, unfinished space for storage and includes private laundry for occupants.

This location cannot be beat! Less than 2 miles to lakes Hiawatha and Nokomis, and surrounded by amazing, local restaurants and coffee shops. Only blocks from public transit and highways – providing easy access to all areas of the city.

Tenant is responsible for electricity, gas and cable/internet services.
Water, sewer, and trash are included in listed rent price.
Pets are not allowed and this is a smoke-free unit.

Security deposit is $1750
$55 Application Fee will be required for all occupants over the age of 18.
Criminal Background Check, Credit Report + Evictions Report will be reviewed. Income Requirements: Household income must meet 2.5x listed rent price.
Minimum Credit Score: 650

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3210 23rd Ave S have any available units?
3210 23rd Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3210 23rd Ave S have?
Some of 3210 23rd Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 23rd Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3210 23rd Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 23rd Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 3210 23rd Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3210 23rd Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3210 23rd Ave S offers parking.
Does 3210 23rd Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3210 23rd Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 23rd Ave S have a pool?
No, 3210 23rd Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3210 23rd Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3210 23rd Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 23rd Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3210 23rd Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

