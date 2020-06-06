3210 23rd Ave S.

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking internet access

NEWLY RENOVATED: 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit now available in South Minneapolis.



This side-by-side duplex unit offers a townhome-like feel, with three levels including bedrooms and bathroom upstairs, open floor plan on main level with kitchen and living area, and unfinished basement with washer/dryer and plenty of storage space. Large fenced in backyard that is perfect for Minnesota summers!



The upstairs bedrooms are generously sized and include 2 identical rooms measuring 13’x9’, with Master bedroom measuring at 14’x11’.

All bedrooms have newly updated closet systems to maximize hanging space.



Main level boasts natural light throughout both the living room and kitchen. The new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout is a real crowd pleaser. Kitchen includes ample cabinet space, and brand new appliances, including a 20.1 cubic foot stainless steel refrigerator and glass-top range.



The basement provides 520 square feet of clean, unfinished space for storage and includes private laundry for occupants.



This location cannot be beat! Less than 2 miles to lakes Hiawatha and Nokomis, and surrounded by amazing, local restaurants and coffee shops. Only blocks from public transit and highways – providing easy access to all areas of the city.



Tenant is responsible for electricity, gas and cable/internet services.

Water, sewer, and trash are included in listed rent price.

Pets are not allowed and this is a smoke-free unit.



Security deposit is $1750

$55 Application Fee will be required for all occupants over the age of 18.

Criminal Background Check, Credit Report + Evictions Report will be reviewed. Income Requirements: Household income must meet 2.5x listed rent price.

Minimum Credit Score: 650