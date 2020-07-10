3121 Fremont Ave S - B

Amenities

CALL TO DISCUSS AVAILABILITY- Discount for August move in if lease signed by end of April.

Excellent townhouse in the heart of Uptown, yet on a quite street. 1,100 square feet, 3 level, 3 BR, 2BA - perfect for roommates! Currently being remondeled - be the first to enjoy the new high end flooring and finishes! Newer kitchen remodel - designer cabinets, loads of counter space and storage, breakfast bar with new contemporary leather stools, all new lighting (under cabinet, above cabinet, pendant lighting, and ceiling fan). The upper bedrooms have refinished hardwood floors and/or carpeting. Hard-wired for lightening-fast fiber internet - great for streaming and gamers! Full-size washer/dryer in each townhome. Each townhome is completely independent with own furnace and water heater. Low low utility costs with owner paying water, sewer, garbage. Garage space included - right out your door! Discount if you don't need garage. [Pictures may not reflect current furniture or specific finishes or details for that unit - currently being renovated.] Ask about incentives for early leasing!!

Unit features

Air conditioning, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Washer/Dryer, Oven/range, Microwave, Refrigerator, dogs allowed with restrictions and additional fee

We are located in the Uptown area. Just 1/2 block south of Calhoun Square's parking structure and approximately 5 blocks east of Lake Calhoun. Easy walk to restaurants, grocery shopping, retail, and entertainment district. A fun and exciting location for those just moving to the Twin Cities area, or those persons familiar with our wonderful lakes and parkway system.