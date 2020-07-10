All apartments in Minneapolis
3121 Fremont Ave S - B

3121 Fremont Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3121 Fremont Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
CARAG

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
CALL TO DISCUSS AVAILABILITY- Discount for August move in if lease signed by end of April.
Excellent townhouse in the heart of Uptown, yet on a quite street. 1,100 square feet, 3 level, 3 BR, 2BA - perfect for roommates! Currently being remondeled - be the first to enjoy the new high end flooring and finishes! Newer kitchen remodel - designer cabinets, loads of counter space and storage, breakfast bar with new contemporary leather stools, all new lighting (under cabinet, above cabinet, pendant lighting, and ceiling fan). The upper bedrooms have refinished hardwood floors and/or carpeting. Hard-wired for lightening-fast fiber internet - great for streaming and gamers! Full-size washer/dryer in each townhome. Each townhome is completely independent with own furnace and water heater. Low low utility costs with owner paying water, sewer, garbage. Garage space included - right out your door! Discount if you don't need garage. [Pictures may not reflect current furniture or specific finishes or details for that unit - currently being renovated.] Ask about incentives for early leasing!!
Unit features
Air conditioning, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Washer/Dryer, Oven/range, Microwave, Refrigerator, dogs allowed with restrictions and additional fee
We are located in the Uptown area. Just 1/2 block south of Calhoun Square's parking structure and approximately 5 blocks east of Lake Calhoun. Easy walk to restaurants, grocery shopping, retail, and entertainment district. A fun and exciting location for those just moving to the Twin Cities area, or those persons familiar with our wonderful lakes and parkway system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 Fremont Ave S - B have any available units?
3121 Fremont Ave S - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3121 Fremont Ave S - B have?
Some of 3121 Fremont Ave S - B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3121 Fremont Ave S - B currently offering any rent specials?
3121 Fremont Ave S - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 Fremont Ave S - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3121 Fremont Ave S - B is pet friendly.
Does 3121 Fremont Ave S - B offer parking?
Yes, 3121 Fremont Ave S - B offers parking.
Does 3121 Fremont Ave S - B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3121 Fremont Ave S - B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 Fremont Ave S - B have a pool?
No, 3121 Fremont Ave S - B does not have a pool.
Does 3121 Fremont Ave S - B have accessible units?
No, 3121 Fremont Ave S - B does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 Fremont Ave S - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3121 Fremont Ave S - B has units with dishwashers.

