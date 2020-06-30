3118 28th Avenue S

Amenities

pet friendly pool elevator

ANOTHER LISTING FROM JORDAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This 4BR/2BA home is available for a 3/15 move in! 2 Bedrooms up 2 down with the BASEMENT RECENTLY FINISHED. MUST SEE! Tenant responsible for snow removal/lawn care/utilities (RENT: $2,400) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,400) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional non refundable $300 deposit per pet) To schedule a showing please request and follow instructions via ShowMojo!