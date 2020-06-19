3101 Humboldt Ave S

Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Heart of Uptown. 5 minute walk to Lake Calhoun (Bde Maka Ska). Spacious second floor unit. Hardwood floors throughout. Larger bedrooms and fantastic 4 season sun room. Amenities include: dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, AC window units, storage, and laundry in building. Wired for high speed internet. Owner pays for trash, water, snow removal and outside upkeep. Non-smoking and pets will be considered with restrictions and fees. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020.