3101 Humboldt Ave S
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 AM

3101 Humboldt Ave S

3101 Humboldt Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3101 Humboldt Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
East Calhoun

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Heart of Uptown. 5 minute walk to Lake Calhoun (Bde Maka Ska). Spacious second floor unit. Hardwood floors throughout. Larger bedrooms and fantastic 4 season sun room. Amenities include: dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, AC window units, storage, and laundry in building. Wired for high speed internet. Owner pays for trash, water, snow removal and outside upkeep. Non-smoking and pets will be considered with restrictions and fees. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 Humboldt Ave S have any available units?
3101 Humboldt Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3101 Humboldt Ave S have?
Some of 3101 Humboldt Ave S's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 Humboldt Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3101 Humboldt Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 Humboldt Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3101 Humboldt Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3101 Humboldt Ave S offer parking?
No, 3101 Humboldt Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 3101 Humboldt Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3101 Humboldt Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 Humboldt Ave S have a pool?
No, 3101 Humboldt Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3101 Humboldt Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3101 Humboldt Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 Humboldt Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3101 Humboldt Ave S has units with dishwashers.
