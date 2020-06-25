2818 Aldrich Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities concierge dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 2 level townhome offers concrete floors, granite countertops, open living spaces, a large outdoor patio, and private bathrooms for both the master and 2nd bedrooms. Steps away from Lynn/Lake. Direct access to 2 indoor heated parking stalls below. Townhome has access to Track 29 apartment amenities: indoor salt water pool; fitness center; package concierge; front desk staff; outdoor dog run; playground; and outdoor patio with fireplace, grilling station, and zen garden with water features. Included with rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, 1 storage unit, and water/sewer/trash.