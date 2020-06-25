All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:25 AM

2818 Aldrich Avenue S

2818 Aldrich Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

2818 Aldrich Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lyn Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 2 level townhome offers concrete floors, granite countertops, open living spaces, a large outdoor patio, and private bathrooms for both the master and 2nd bedrooms. Steps away from Lynn/Lake. Direct access to 2 indoor heated parking stalls below. Townhome has access to Track 29 apartment amenities: indoor salt water pool; fitness center; package concierge; front desk staff; outdoor dog run; playground; and outdoor patio with fireplace, grilling station, and zen garden with water features. Included with rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, 1 storage unit, and water/sewer/trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2818 Aldrich Avenue S have any available units?
2818 Aldrich Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2818 Aldrich Avenue S have?
Some of 2818 Aldrich Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2818 Aldrich Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
2818 Aldrich Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 Aldrich Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2818 Aldrich Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 2818 Aldrich Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 2818 Aldrich Avenue S offers parking.
Does 2818 Aldrich Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2818 Aldrich Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 Aldrich Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 2818 Aldrich Avenue S has a pool.
Does 2818 Aldrich Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 2818 Aldrich Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 Aldrich Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2818 Aldrich Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
