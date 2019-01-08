All apartments in Minneapolis
2750 Cedar Ave S Unit 105
2750 Cedar Ave S Unit 105

2750 Cedar Avenue South · (952) 486-9478
Location

2750 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
East Phillips

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
alarm system
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
Welcome home to this awesome two-bedroom, two-bath condo in a great Minneapolis location!

This condo features an open floor plan, great sunlight exposure, and has heated and underground parking for one vehicle and bike storage.

The kitchen is spacious with a large dining area, perfect for entertaining! This condo also has stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, and has a private balcony for your morning cup of coffee!

High demand location, just minutes to light rail, Downtown Minneapolis, the airport, Minnehaha Falls, and both Greenway & Hiawatha Trails. Restaurants & shopping only blocks away!

Bring your pet! Cats and dogs under 30 lbs allowed with ZERO pet rent or deposit. Limit to one cat or one dog.

Please visit www.twincitieshomerental to apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2750 Cedar Ave S Unit 105 have any available units?
2750 Cedar Ave S Unit 105 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2750 Cedar Ave S Unit 105 have?
Some of 2750 Cedar Ave S Unit 105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2750 Cedar Ave S Unit 105 currently offering any rent specials?
2750 Cedar Ave S Unit 105 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2750 Cedar Ave S Unit 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2750 Cedar Ave S Unit 105 is pet friendly.
Does 2750 Cedar Ave S Unit 105 offer parking?
Yes, 2750 Cedar Ave S Unit 105 does offer parking.
Does 2750 Cedar Ave S Unit 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2750 Cedar Ave S Unit 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2750 Cedar Ave S Unit 105 have a pool?
No, 2750 Cedar Ave S Unit 105 does not have a pool.
Does 2750 Cedar Ave S Unit 105 have accessible units?
Yes, 2750 Cedar Ave S Unit 105 has accessible units.
Does 2750 Cedar Ave S Unit 105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2750 Cedar Ave S Unit 105 has units with dishwashers.
