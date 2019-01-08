2750 Cedar Ave S Unit 105

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible alarm system parking bike storage garage internet access

Welcome home to this awesome two-bedroom, two-bath condo in a great Minneapolis location!



This condo features an open floor plan, great sunlight exposure, and has heated and underground parking for one vehicle and bike storage.



The kitchen is spacious with a large dining area, perfect for entertaining! This condo also has stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, and has a private balcony for your morning cup of coffee!



High demand location, just minutes to light rail, Downtown Minneapolis, the airport, Minnehaha Falls, and both Greenway & Hiawatha Trails. Restaurants & shopping only blocks away!



Bring your pet! Cats and dogs under 30 lbs allowed with ZERO pet rent or deposit. Limit to one cat or one dog.



Please visit www.twincitieshomerental to apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing.