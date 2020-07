Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Renters Warehouse and Jeff Anderson present this charming 2 bedroom 1bathroom Duplex. 10 foot tall ceilings and hardwood floors greet you as you walk into the oversized living and dining rooms areas. Very large master bedroom and the kitchen has newly updated appliances. Laundry shared with upstairs unit. Right next to a park and has plenty of off street parking. $55 application fee per adult.