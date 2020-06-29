2525 Aldrich Ave # W2

Amenities
Available NOW and get your first month HALF OFF!!
Welcome home to this great 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in the Lowry Hill East Neighborhood!
This home has lots of character and charm, with updates! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful wood floors!
The main level is spacious with a formal dining room and two separate living rooms, all with the gorgeous hardwood flooring, and the second living room has a fireplace. The stained glass windows add a beautiful touch!
The upper level has three good-sized bedrooms, with a master bedroom that has a huge walk-in closet and a private bathroom entry!
There is also a cute upper-level porch!
In the back, there is a functional carriage house with both heat and electricity for all of your hobbies!
Pet policy: Bring your pets!! Cats and Dogs considered. ZERO pet rent and $300 additional deposit (refundable) per pet.
Rental Requirements:
This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
No smoking
Max 5 of occupants
Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult
Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing