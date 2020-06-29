2525 Aldrich Ave # W2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available NOW and get your first month HALF OFF!!



Welcome home to this great 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in the Lowry Hill East Neighborhood!



This home has lots of character and charm, with updates! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful wood floors!



The main level is spacious with a formal dining room and two separate living rooms, all with the gorgeous hardwood flooring, and the second living room has a fireplace. The stained glass windows add a beautiful touch!



The upper level has three good-sized bedrooms, with a master bedroom that has a huge walk-in closet and a private bathroom entry!



There is also a cute upper-level porch!



In the back, there is a functional carriage house with both heat and electricity for all of your hobbies!



Pet policy: Bring your pets!! Cats and Dogs considered. ZERO pet rent and $300 additional deposit (refundable) per pet.



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Pets okay!

No smoking

Max 5 of occupants

Available NOW!



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing