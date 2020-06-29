All apartments in Minneapolis
2525 Aldrich Ave # W2
2525 Aldrich Ave # W2

2525 Aldrich Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2525 Aldrich Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Lowry Hill East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available NOW and get your first month HALF OFF!!

Welcome home to this great 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in the Lowry Hill East Neighborhood!

This home has lots of character and charm, with updates! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful wood floors!

The main level is spacious with a formal dining room and two separate living rooms, all with the gorgeous hardwood flooring, and the second living room has a fireplace. The stained glass windows add a beautiful touch!

The upper level has three good-sized bedrooms, with a master bedroom that has a huge walk-in closet and a private bathroom entry!

There is also a cute upper-level porch!

In the back, there is a functional carriage house with both heat and electricity for all of your hobbies!

Pet policy: Bring your pets!! Cats and Dogs considered. ZERO pet rent and $300 additional deposit (refundable) per pet.

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 5 of occupants
Available NOW!

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

