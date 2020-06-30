All apartments in Minneapolis
2522 5th St North East
2522 5th St North East

2522 Northeast 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2522 Northeast 5th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Holland

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
ANOTHER LISTING FROM STEVE F@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE! TO SET UP A SHOWING, please follow this link: https://showmojo.com/stevef/gallery. Very nice and large main level duplex with lots of storage. This unit is on both the upper level and the lower level. It has 3 large bedrooms and 1 bathrooms. This unit also has a 4-season porch! The duplex is in very good condition both inside and out. It has a large off-street parking area. This property is in popular NE Mpls and had easy access to all the roadways. No Sec 8 Qualifications: 620 Score, clean background & rental history and 3x rent income

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 5th St North East have any available units?
2522 5th St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2522 5th St North East have?
Some of 2522 5th St North East's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 5th St North East currently offering any rent specials?
2522 5th St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 5th St North East pet-friendly?
No, 2522 5th St North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2522 5th St North East offer parking?
Yes, 2522 5th St North East offers parking.
Does 2522 5th St North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2522 5th St North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 5th St North East have a pool?
Yes, 2522 5th St North East has a pool.
Does 2522 5th St North East have accessible units?
No, 2522 5th St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 5th St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2522 5th St North East does not have units with dishwashers.

