2522 5th St North East

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool

ANOTHER LISTING FROM STEVE F@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE! TO SET UP A SHOWING, please follow this link: https://showmojo.com/stevef/gallery. Very nice and large main level duplex with lots of storage. This unit is on both the upper level and the lower level. It has 3 large bedrooms and 1 bathrooms. This unit also has a 4-season porch! The duplex is in very good condition both inside and out. It has a large off-street parking area. This property is in popular NE Mpls and had easy access to all the roadways. No Sec 8 Qualifications: 620 Score, clean background & rental history and 3x rent income