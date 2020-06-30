All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated December 4 2019 at 2:29 AM

2424 26th Avenue South - 1

2424 26th Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

2424 26th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Seward

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful main level unit in Seward neighborhood. Just remodeled with new cabinets, countertops, and appliances. The wood floors where just re-finished and look beautiful. Nice backyard with a fire pit, dedicated parking spots with no extra charge. Unit also includes a washer and dryer. Great Deal in a Great Neighborhood!!!

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. No pets allowed at this property. Garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 26th Avenue South - 1 have any available units?
2424 26th Avenue South - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2424 26th Avenue South - 1 have?
Some of 2424 26th Avenue South - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 26th Avenue South - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2424 26th Avenue South - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 26th Avenue South - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2424 26th Avenue South - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2424 26th Avenue South - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2424 26th Avenue South - 1 offers parking.
Does 2424 26th Avenue South - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2424 26th Avenue South - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 26th Avenue South - 1 have a pool?
No, 2424 26th Avenue South - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2424 26th Avenue South - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2424 26th Avenue South - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 26th Avenue South - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2424 26th Avenue South - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

