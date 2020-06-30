2424 26th Avenue South - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 fire pit on-site laundry parking

Beautiful main level unit in Seward neighborhood. Just remodeled with new cabinets, countertops, and appliances. The wood floors where just re-finished and look beautiful. Nice backyard with a fire pit, dedicated parking spots with no extra charge. Unit also includes a washer and dryer. Great Deal in a Great Neighborhood!!!



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. No pets allowed at this property. Garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.