Minneapolis, MN
2353 James Ave N
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

2353 James Ave N

2353 James Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2353 James Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Jordan

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2353 James Ave N Available 06/01/19 ***GORGEOUS, COMPLETELY REMODELED, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home *** - Another Wonderful Listing From Katie and Housing Hub!

SUMMER IS CALLING and SO IS YOUR NEW HOME!!! Enjoy your summer in this gorgeous recently renovated, spacious four bedroom single family home in Minneapolis. Spacious kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops and new appliances including a dishwasher! Beautiful natural woodwork can be found in the living room, dining room and the entryway up the stairs! The gleaming hardwood floors have been refinished. There is also a 2 car garage out back and deck for those summer barbecues!

This home is conveniently located just off 94, and minutes to downtown Mpls. This home is just a hop skip and a jump to many parks and rec centers, such as the Mississippi National River and Rec Center, as well as Cottage Park and North Commons. This home is also conveniently located near shopping centers and local restaurants.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (heat, electric, gas, water/sewer, trash), as well as lawn care and snow removal.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

This building is pet friendly, however, some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply. Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.

Please make sure to mention this address when leaving a message or sending a text. Call/text Katie at (651)337-9050 to schedule a showing!

Section 8 accepted for well-qualified applicants - looking for good credit score, no criminal, no evictions, UD's or judgments filed.

Below is our application criteria for your review:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE4067676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2353 James Ave N have any available units?
2353 James Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2353 James Ave N have?
Some of 2353 James Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2353 James Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2353 James Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2353 James Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2353 James Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2353 James Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2353 James Ave N offers parking.
Does 2353 James Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2353 James Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2353 James Ave N have a pool?
No, 2353 James Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2353 James Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2353 James Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2353 James Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2353 James Ave N has units with dishwashers.
