Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2353 James Ave N Available 06/01/19 ***GORGEOUS, COMPLETELY REMODELED, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home *** - Another Wonderful Listing From Katie and Housing Hub!



SUMMER IS CALLING and SO IS YOUR NEW HOME!!! Enjoy your summer in this gorgeous recently renovated, spacious four bedroom single family home in Minneapolis. Spacious kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops and new appliances including a dishwasher! Beautiful natural woodwork can be found in the living room, dining room and the entryway up the stairs! The gleaming hardwood floors have been refinished. There is also a 2 car garage out back and deck for those summer barbecues!



This home is conveniently located just off 94, and minutes to downtown Mpls. This home is just a hop skip and a jump to many parks and rec centers, such as the Mississippi National River and Rec Center, as well as Cottage Park and North Commons. This home is also conveniently located near shopping centers and local restaurants.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities (heat, electric, gas, water/sewer, trash), as well as lawn care and snow removal.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



This building is pet friendly, however, some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply. Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.



Please make sure to mention this address when leaving a message or sending a text. Call/text Katie at (651)337-9050 to schedule a showing!



Section 8 accepted for well-qualified applicants - looking for good credit score, no criminal, no evictions, UD's or judgments filed.



Below is our application criteria for your review:



1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE4067676)