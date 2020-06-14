215 10th Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool guest parking hot tub

Enjoy stunning views of Gold Metal Park! This large 2 bed, 2 bath features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and 1 heated secure parking spot. Highly desired private patio overlooks the park while being a few steps from The Guthrie, Mill City Farmers Market, Trader Joes, Mississippi River and Stone Arch Bridge. This amenity rich building includes many conveniences such as a fitness center, party room, pool, hot tub, visitor parking and more. All utilities except electric included. Additional parking stall available for $200 a month.