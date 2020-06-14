All apartments in Minneapolis
215 10th Avenue S

215 10th Avenue South · (612) 642-1069
Location

215 10th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Downtown East

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$3,605

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1610 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Enjoy stunning views of Gold Metal Park! This large 2 bed, 2 bath features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and 1 heated secure parking spot. Highly desired private patio overlooks the park while being a few steps from The Guthrie, Mill City Farmers Market, Trader Joes, Mississippi River and Stone Arch Bridge. This amenity rich building includes many conveniences such as a fitness center, party room, pool, hot tub, visitor parking and more. All utilities except electric included. Additional parking stall available for $200 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 10th Avenue S have any available units?
215 10th Avenue S has a unit available for $3,605 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 10th Avenue S have?
Some of 215 10th Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 10th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
215 10th Avenue S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 10th Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 215 10th Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 215 10th Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 215 10th Avenue S does offer parking.
Does 215 10th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 10th Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 10th Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 215 10th Avenue S has a pool.
Does 215 10th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 215 10th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 215 10th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 10th Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
