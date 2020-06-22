All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2122 Emerson Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2122 Emerson Ave N
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:47 PM

2122 Emerson Ave N

2122 North Emerson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2122 North Emerson Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Hawthorne

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Clean and well kept 2 bedroom, 1 bath upper duplex unit in North Minneapolis! Beautiful hardwood floors built in cabinets and spacious bedrooms! The duplex has ample off-street parking behind the building with coin operated laundry available in the building.

Available immediately! Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity to the unit. This is a 2 year lease.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. Monthly income must be $3,150, section 8 voucher accepted if requirements met. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 Emerson Ave N have any available units?
2122 Emerson Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2122 Emerson Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2122 Emerson Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 Emerson Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 2122 Emerson Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2122 Emerson Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2122 Emerson Ave N offers parking.
Does 2122 Emerson Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2122 Emerson Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 Emerson Ave N have a pool?
No, 2122 Emerson Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2122 Emerson Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2122 Emerson Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 Emerson Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2122 Emerson Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2122 Emerson Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2122 Emerson Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Abbott Apartments
110 E 18th St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
FIT Apartments
515 E Grant St
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Edge on Oak
313 SE Oak St
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Velo
115 N 2nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Copham
607 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University