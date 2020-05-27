2032 Sheridan Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

THIS IS A MUST-SEE UNIT TO APPRECIATE ALL THE ARCHITECTURAL DETAILS...



Totally renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, main floor apartment, in the heart of the most sought- after neighborhoods in Minneapolis. "Old World Charm" at its best, which has been updated throughout!



Kitchen remodel includes high-end appliances with an extra oven and wine refrigerator. Apartment has new central air/heat system, that is controlled with five individual thermostats.



Unique characteristics include: new energy-efficient gas fireplace, hardwood floors, antique light fixtures, stain-glass windows, spacious East-facing sunroom/office off the living room and bathroom in-floor heating. Private laundry and a one-car garage space.



Call Mark now at 952 237-7337 to set up a showing.