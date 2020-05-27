All apartments in Minneapolis
2032 Sheridan Avenue South
2032 Sheridan Avenue South

2032 Sheridan Avenue South · (952) 237-7337
Location

2032 Sheridan Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Kenwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit First Floor · Avail. Sep 1

$2,950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THIS IS A MUST-SEE UNIT TO APPRECIATE ALL THE ARCHITECTURAL DETAILS...

Totally renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, main floor apartment, in the heart of the most sought- after neighborhoods in Minneapolis. "Old World Charm" at its best, which has been updated throughout!

Kitchen remodel includes high-end appliances with an extra oven and wine refrigerator. Apartment has new central air/heat system, that is controlled with five individual thermostats.

Unique characteristics include: new energy-efficient gas fireplace, hardwood floors, antique light fixtures, stain-glass windows, spacious East-facing sunroom/office off the living room and bathroom in-floor heating. Private laundry and a one-car garage space.

Call Mark now at 952 237-7337 to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2032 Sheridan Avenue South have any available units?
2032 Sheridan Avenue South has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2032 Sheridan Avenue South have?
Some of 2032 Sheridan Avenue South's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2032 Sheridan Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
2032 Sheridan Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2032 Sheridan Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 2032 Sheridan Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2032 Sheridan Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 2032 Sheridan Avenue South offers parking.
Does 2032 Sheridan Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2032 Sheridan Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2032 Sheridan Avenue South have a pool?
No, 2032 Sheridan Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 2032 Sheridan Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 2032 Sheridan Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 2032 Sheridan Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2032 Sheridan Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
