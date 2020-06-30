All apartments in Minneapolis
1616 3rd Street NE
1616 3rd Street NE

1616 Northeast 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1616 Northeast 3rd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Sheridan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Updated 2 bdrm upper duplex in NE Arts Distrect - Property Id: 165748

Lovely updates to this vintage upper duplex. Sunny living room, dining room, kitchen and 3 season porch. Rear mud room. Hardwood floors. New central forced air and AC. Shared basement laundry. Storage room. Beautiful yard perfect for backyard BBQs. Short walk to Young Joni, Hai Hai, Anchor Fish, Maeve's and much more. Available now. Option for 6 month or 1 year lease. No pets, no smoking. $1650 includes utilities: gas, electric, water and garbage colection.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/165748
Property Id 165748

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5373686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 3rd Street NE have any available units?
1616 3rd Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 3rd Street NE have?
Some of 1616 3rd Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 3rd Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
1616 3rd Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 3rd Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 1616 3rd Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1616 3rd Street NE offer parking?
No, 1616 3rd Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 1616 3rd Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1616 3rd Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 3rd Street NE have a pool?
No, 1616 3rd Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 1616 3rd Street NE have accessible units?
No, 1616 3rd Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 3rd Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 3rd Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.

