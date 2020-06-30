1616 3rd Street NE

Amenities
Updated 2 bdrm upper duplex in NE Arts Distrect - Property Id: 165748
Lovely updates to this vintage upper duplex. Sunny living room, dining room, kitchen and 3 season porch. Rear mud room. Hardwood floors. New central forced air and AC. Shared basement laundry. Storage room. Beautiful yard perfect for backyard BBQs. Short walk to Young Joni, Hai Hai, Anchor Fish, Maeve's and much more. Available now. Option for 6 month or 1 year lease. No pets, no smoking. $1650 includes utilities: gas, electric, water and garbage colection.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/165748
Property Id 165748
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5373686)