1616 3rd Street NE

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Updated 2 bdrm upper duplex in NE Arts Distrect - Property Id: 165748



Lovely updates to this vintage upper duplex. Sunny living room, dining room, kitchen and 3 season porch. Rear mud room. Hardwood floors. New central forced air and AC. Shared basement laundry. Storage room. Beautiful yard perfect for backyard BBQs. Short walk to Young Joni, Hai Hai, Anchor Fish, Maeve's and much more. Available now. Option for 6 month or 1 year lease. No pets, no smoking. $1650 includes utilities: gas, electric, water and garbage colection.

No Pets Allowed



