15 E Franklin Avenue
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

15 E Franklin Avenue

15 Franklin Avenue East · No Longer Available
15 Franklin Avenue East, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Whittier

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
parking
garage
Wonderful, bright Eat Street Flats 1BR, 1BA condo with amazing downtown Mpls skyline views now available for lease. Located on the corner of Nicollet and Franklin, Eat Street Flats is just steps from tons of restaurants, shopping, transit and more. Unit features included gourmet kitchen with island/granite/stainless steel/gas range/backsplash, hardwood flooring in living space, tons of closets and storage, large windows and balcony with downtown views, upgraded walkthrough bathroom. Included in rent: Indoor heated parking, private storage unit and water/sewer/trash.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Does 15 E Franklin Avenue have any available units?
15 E Franklin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 E Franklin Avenue have?
Some of 15 E Franklin Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 E Franklin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15 E Franklin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 E Franklin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15 E Franklin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 15 E Franklin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15 E Franklin Avenue offers parking.
Does 15 E Franklin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 E Franklin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 E Franklin Avenue have a pool?
No, 15 E Franklin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15 E Franklin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15 E Franklin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15 E Franklin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 E Franklin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
