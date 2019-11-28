15 E Franklin Avenue

Amenities

Wonderful, bright Eat Street Flats 1BR, 1BA condo with amazing downtown Mpls skyline views now available for lease. Located on the corner of Nicollet and Franklin, Eat Street Flats is just steps from tons of restaurants, shopping, transit and more. Unit features included gourmet kitchen with island/granite/stainless steel/gas range/backsplash, hardwood flooring in living space, tons of closets and storage, large windows and balcony with downtown views, upgraded walkthrough bathroom. Included in rent: Indoor heated parking, private storage unit and water/sewer/trash.