Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:36 PM

1440 Marshall Street NE

1440 Marshall Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1440 Marshall Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Sheridan

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Live in the heart of historic Nordeast Mpls, along the Mississippi River, in this beautiful recently remodeled River Run 2BR plus den, 2BA townhome. Features include open floorplan on main level with hardwood flooring, large kitchen with breakfast bar/granite/upgraded stainless appliances/gas range, beautiful living room built-in’s, huge master suite with fully remodeled bathroom and walk-in closet, bright open den/office area on 2nd level, bonus room in lower level garage area (great for workout, storage or activity room), huge western facing patio off kitchen and dining area with pergola, and 2 stall tuck under garage. River Run townhomes are just steps from all that Nordeast has to offer, with local attractions including Psycho Suzie’s, Betty Danger’s, and the Art’s District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Marshall Street NE have any available units?
1440 Marshall Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 Marshall Street NE have?
Some of 1440 Marshall Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 Marshall Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Marshall Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Marshall Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 1440 Marshall Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1440 Marshall Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 1440 Marshall Street NE offers parking.
Does 1440 Marshall Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 Marshall Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Marshall Street NE have a pool?
No, 1440 Marshall Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 1440 Marshall Street NE have accessible units?
No, 1440 Marshall Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Marshall Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1440 Marshall Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
