1440 Marshall Street NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Live in the heart of historic Nordeast Mpls, along the Mississippi River, in this beautiful recently remodeled River Run 2BR plus den, 2BA townhome. Features include open floorplan on main level with hardwood flooring, large kitchen with breakfast bar/granite/upgraded stainless appliances/gas range, beautiful living room built-in’s, huge master suite with fully remodeled bathroom and walk-in closet, bright open den/office area on 2nd level, bonus room in lower level garage area (great for workout, storage or activity room), huge western facing patio off kitchen and dining area with pergola, and 2 stall tuck under garage. River Run townhomes are just steps from all that Nordeast has to offer, with local attractions including Psycho Suzie’s, Betty Danger’s, and the Art’s District.