Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:27 PM

1408 18th Ave N

1408 18th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1408 18th Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Near North

Amenities

on-site laundry
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5c92b0a075 ---- Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com Photos and Video Tour (https://youtu.be/eSuA4Ki1D-k) on our You tube page for you to walk the property before seeing it, to understand the flow of the home! This lower unit 2 bedroom, one bathroom duplex. Quite living, walking distance from downtown. Tenants pay gas/electric/cable/internet. Includes street parking, shared Laundry on site. The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600 credit or higher. Home is not Section 8 Approved. $150 lease signing fee,First month\'s rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at Twin Cities Leasing. 5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 18th Ave N have any available units?
1408 18th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 1408 18th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1408 18th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 18th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1408 18th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1408 18th Ave N offer parking?
No, 1408 18th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 1408 18th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 18th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 18th Ave N have a pool?
No, 1408 18th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1408 18th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1408 18th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 18th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 18th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 18th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1408 18th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

