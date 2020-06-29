1367 Willow Street - 1, Apt. 609

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill hot tub

One bedroom one bathroom apartment available in Eitel Apartments. It is located in the historically rich neighborhood of Loring Park adjacent to Downtown Minneapolis as well as Uptown and only a few minutes drive to the North Loop and East Town neighborhoods. Eitel's location offers a quick walk or drive to the Central Business District and expansive Minneapolis Skyway System, as well as easy access to Metro Transit, Nice Ride Bike Share and major roadways 35W, I-94 and I-394. Loring Park also offers access to a vibrant art, recreation and restaurant scene. Notable restaurants include Cafe Lurcat, 4 Bells, Eggys Diner and Butcher & The Boar! If you're into the craft brew scene, don't forget to checkout Lakes and Legends Brewing Company, right across the street!



Eitel Apartments looks directly out onto Loring Park, the 289-acre park that serves as the namesake of the neighborhood. Loring Park offers a small lake, running, biking and walking trails as well as plenty of lawn for relaxing and recreation. Loring Park is also the home to local Minneapolis festivals, such as Loring Park Art Festival and Twin Cities Pride. The Walker Art Center and Sculpture garden are two prominent landmarks that call Loring Park home.



Relax with friends in the newly upgraded Sky Club, or spill out onto Eitel's rooftop lawn complete with sun chairs, grilling stations and hot tub.



This is a sub lease until 8/2020 and then the tenant has the option of entering into new lease.



Pets allowed with a deposit, non refundable fee and additional rent.

