1240 S 2nd St #630

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters new construction all utils included garage

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities conference room clubhouse courtyard elevator gym game room parking playground pool bbq/grill garage guest parking new construction sauna

New Construction 2 Br/2 Ba Condo w/ heated parking in Dwtn Mpls! - Another Great Rental from CitiesRentals.com



Located on the 6th floor near Washington Ave & 35W with fantastic views of the Stone Arch Bridge and Gold Medal Park! The Dinkytown Greenway runs near your back step. Enjoy walking to many of the area's attractions such as: The Guthrie, US Bank Stadium, U of M Law School, as well as many dining & night life establishments such as Day Block Brewing & Izzy's Ice Cream.



This new construction 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has an open floor plan with 1,483 sqft of quiet living space, 9 1/2 ft ceilings, and views overlooking the Mississippi River. The kitchen features hardwood hickory floors, granite counter-tops, 42" maple cabinets, stainless steel GE appliances, and a large center island. The living and dining rooms offer plenty of space for entertaining or enjoying a quiet night. The master bedroom en suite has fabulous views with a walk-in closet and a private bathroom. Enjoy the outdoors on your private balcony while grilling your favorite meal. Washer/dryer in unit. Two heated garage parking spots and a storage space included.



No pets. All utilities included except for electric.



Dimensions

Master BR: 14 1/2 x 12

2nd BR: 14 x 12



The Legacy is a new construction building with a full range of amenities including: outdoor pool & courtyard, party room, conference room, weight gym, exercise room, game room, golf simulator, and much more!



To schedule a showing call/txt: 651-724-5594 or email Micah@citiesrentals.com



No Pets Allowed



