Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1240 S 2nd St #630

1240 S 2nd St · No Longer Available
Location

1240 S 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Downtown West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
new construction
sauna
New Construction 2 Br/2 Ba Condo w/ heated parking in Dwtn Mpls! - Another Great Rental from CitiesRentals.com

Located on the 6th floor near Washington Ave & 35W with fantastic views of the Stone Arch Bridge and Gold Medal Park! The Dinkytown Greenway runs near your back step. Enjoy walking to many of the area's attractions such as: The Guthrie, US Bank Stadium, U of M Law School, as well as many dining & night life establishments such as Day Block Brewing & Izzy's Ice Cream.

This new construction 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has an open floor plan with 1,483 sqft of quiet living space, 9 1/2 ft ceilings, and views overlooking the Mississippi River. The kitchen features hardwood hickory floors, granite counter-tops, 42" maple cabinets, stainless steel GE appliances, and a large center island. The living and dining rooms offer plenty of space for entertaining or enjoying a quiet night. The master bedroom en suite has fabulous views with a walk-in closet and a private bathroom. Enjoy the outdoors on your private balcony while grilling your favorite meal. Washer/dryer in unit. Two heated garage parking spots and a storage space included.

No pets. All utilities included except for electric.

Dimensions
Master BR: 14 1/2 x 12
2nd BR: 14 x 12

The Legacy is a new construction building with a full range of amenities including: outdoor pool & courtyard, party room, conference room, weight gym, exercise room, game room, golf simulator, and much more!

To schedule a showing call/txt: 651-724-5594 or email Micah@citiesrentals.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4475897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 S 2nd St #630 have any available units?
1240 S 2nd St #630 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 S 2nd St #630 have?
Some of 1240 S 2nd St #630's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 S 2nd St #630 currently offering any rent specials?
1240 S 2nd St #630 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 S 2nd St #630 pet-friendly?
No, 1240 S 2nd St #630 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1240 S 2nd St #630 offer parking?
Yes, 1240 S 2nd St #630 offers parking.
Does 1240 S 2nd St #630 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1240 S 2nd St #630 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 S 2nd St #630 have a pool?
Yes, 1240 S 2nd St #630 has a pool.
Does 1240 S 2nd St #630 have accessible units?
No, 1240 S 2nd St #630 does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 S 2nd St #630 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 S 2nd St #630 does not have units with dishwashers.
