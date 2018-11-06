All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1056 26th Ave Se

1056 26th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1056 26th Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
$2400 - Large 5 Bedroom home built in 1949. Walking distance to the University of Minnesota Campus. Located in the historic Como district of Minneapolis. Enjoy a spacious, fenced in corner lot with a large patio perfect for summer bon fires and grilling. The large garage will easily fit two full sized vehicles with room to spare for storage. Large bedrooms, beautiful hardwood floors and an updated full bathroom round out the main level. Brand new carpet in the finished basement and interior paint throughout the house completed in the fall of 2018. Recently installed energy efficient windows will help cut down on utilities. Looking for responsible renters available 1 September 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1056 26th Ave Se have any available units?
1056 26th Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1056 26th Ave Se have?
Some of 1056 26th Ave Se's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1056 26th Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
1056 26th Ave Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1056 26th Ave Se pet-friendly?
No, 1056 26th Ave Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1056 26th Ave Se offer parking?
Yes, 1056 26th Ave Se offers parking.
Does 1056 26th Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1056 26th Ave Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1056 26th Ave Se have a pool?
No, 1056 26th Ave Se does not have a pool.
Does 1056 26th Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 1056 26th Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 1056 26th Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 1056 26th Ave Se does not have units with dishwashers.

