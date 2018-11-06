1056 26th Ave Se

Amenities

$2400 - Large 5 Bedroom home built in 1949. Walking distance to the University of Minnesota Campus. Located in the historic Como district of Minneapolis. Enjoy a spacious, fenced in corner lot with a large patio perfect for summer bon fires and grilling. The large garage will easily fit two full sized vehicles with room to spare for storage. Large bedrooms, beautiful hardwood floors and an updated full bathroom round out the main level. Brand new carpet in the finished basement and interior paint throughout the house completed in the fall of 2018. Recently installed energy efficient windows will help cut down on utilities. Looking for responsible renters available 1 September 2019.