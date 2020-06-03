100 3rd Avenue S

Amenities

Live affordably in The Carlyle and enjoy the best in amenities, services, views and location of any highr rise condo development in all of Mpls. This Twain 1BR, 1BA floor plan features over 1000 square feet in living space, new hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, gas range, breakfast bar, huge bedroom with a large walk-in closet, upgraded bathroom, built in desk/office area, and great views of the Stone Arch Bridge and Riverfront. The Carlyle is located on the border between the Mill District and the North Loop; building offers hotel-like amenities: spa, exercise room and cardio studio, sauna, community room; rooftop patio with pool, jacuzzi and grilling stations. Included with rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, 1 large climate controlled storage unit, water/sewer/trash, gas heating, air conditioning, basic cable and internet; you only pay for electric!