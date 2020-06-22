All apartments in Hopkins
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4

1004 Westbrooke Way · No Longer Available
Location

1004 Westbrooke Way, Hopkins, MN 55343

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Meadow creek 1 bed, 1 bath condo. Main floor unit with a patio. One assigned parking spot. Great location near highways, bus lines and shopping. Pool and fitness room access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 have any available units?
1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hopkins, MN.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 have?
Some of 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hopkins.
Does 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 does offer parking.
Does 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 have a pool?
Yes, 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 has a pool.
Does 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 have accessible units?
No, 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 has units with dishwashers.
