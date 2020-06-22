Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Hopkins
Find more places like 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Hopkins, MN
/
1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4
1004 Westbrooke Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hopkins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1004 Westbrooke Way, Hopkins, MN 55343
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Meadow creek 1 bed, 1 bath condo. Main floor unit with a patio. One assigned parking spot. Great location near highways, bus lines and shopping. Pool and fitness room access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 have any available units?
1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hopkins, MN
.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Hopkins Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 have?
Some of 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hopkins
.
Does 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 does offer parking.
Does 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 have a pool?
Yes, 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 has a pool.
Does 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 have accessible units?
No, 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 4 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments
1301 Highway 7
Hopkins, MN 55305
Second Street Station
1015 2nd St NE
Hopkins, MN 55343
Gallery Flats
50 8th Ave S
Hopkins, MN 55343
Rosewood West
460 5th Ave N
Hopkins, MN 55343
Deer Ridge
5190 Nolan Dr
Hopkins, MN 55343
Greenfield Apartments
920 Feltl Ct
Hopkins, MN 55343
Similar Pages
Hopkins 1 Bedrooms
Hopkins 2 Bedrooms
Hopkins Apartments with Garage
Hopkins Apartments with Parking
Hopkins Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Coon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Roseville, MN
West St. Paul, MN
Shoreview, MN
Elk River, MN
Chanhassen, MN
Lakeville, MN
Savage, MN
Anoka, MN
Ramsey, MN
North St. Paul, MN
Crystal, MN
Little Canada, MN
Buffalo, MN
Robbinsdale, MN
Oakdale, MN
Monticello, MN
White Bear Lake, MN
Apartments Near Colleges
Anoka Technical College
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Hennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University