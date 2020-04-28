716 TROMBLEY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED, CLEAN AND FRESHLY PAINTED UPPER UNIT five houses from Windmill Pointe Drive. Spacious and comfortable, this 2 BR, 2 Bath unit has been recently updated. Kitchen with eating area, new stainless refrigerator, stove and microwave opens to family room. Kitchen offers plentiful cabinets, formica countertops and pantry. LR with fireplace w/gas log and formal dining room. Great closet storage areas. Extra room in hall could be for an office or additional closet storage. Private basement storage area has built-in storage in the laundry room and there is also an office with adjacent lav. Newer gas forced air furnace and newer hot water heater. Two car garage with door opener. Patio w/furniture in rear yard and shared grill. Landlord pays for snow removal, lawn and garden maintenance and water. Landlord would prefer at least a one year lease. Small pet may be ok with pet deposit. Available now.