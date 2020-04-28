All apartments in Grosse Pointe Park
Last updated April 28 2020 at 9:45 PM

716 TROMBLEY

716 Trombley Rd · (313) 884-6400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

716 Trombley Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
Grosse Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1789 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED, CLEAN AND FRESHLY PAINTED UPPER UNIT five houses from Windmill Pointe Drive. Spacious and comfortable, this 2 BR, 2 Bath unit has been recently updated. Kitchen with eating area, new stainless refrigerator, stove and microwave opens to family room. Kitchen offers plentiful cabinets, formica countertops and pantry. LR with fireplace w/gas log and formal dining room. Great closet storage areas. Extra room in hall could be for an office or additional closet storage. Private basement storage area has built-in storage in the laundry room and there is also an office with adjacent lav. Newer gas forced air furnace and newer hot water heater. Two car garage with door opener. Patio w/furniture in rear yard and shared grill. Landlord pays for snow removal, lawn and garden maintenance and water. Landlord would prefer at least a one year lease. Small pet may be ok with pet deposit. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 TROMBLEY have any available units?
716 TROMBLEY has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 716 TROMBLEY have?
Some of 716 TROMBLEY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 TROMBLEY currently offering any rent specials?
716 TROMBLEY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 TROMBLEY pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 TROMBLEY is pet friendly.
Does 716 TROMBLEY offer parking?
Yes, 716 TROMBLEY does offer parking.
Does 716 TROMBLEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 TROMBLEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 TROMBLEY have a pool?
Yes, 716 TROMBLEY has a pool.
Does 716 TROMBLEY have accessible units?
No, 716 TROMBLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 716 TROMBLEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 TROMBLEY has units with dishwashers.
Does 716 TROMBLEY have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 TROMBLEY does not have units with air conditioning.
