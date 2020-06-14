Apartment List
120 Apartments for rent in Grosse Pointe Park, MI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Grosse Pointe Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to c... Read Guide >

Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
815 BEACONSFIELD Avenue
815 Beaconsfield Avenue, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
BEST DEAL IN GROSSE POINTE PARK! Spacious upper flat with lots of natural light and hardwood floors throughout. Brand new updated kitchen! Lease includes park passes to two waterfront parks for Grosse Pointe Park residences only. Quiet Neighborhood.

Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
1476 WAYBURN Street
1476 Wayburn St, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
975 sqft
BEST RENTAL IN THE PARK! Beautifully redone, completely renovated 2 bedroom second floor unit in Grosse Pointe Park. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private basement with new washer and dryer.

Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
806 HARCOURT Road
806 Harcourt Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1482 sqft
Rare Townhouse rental in Grosse Pointe Park! Incredible location south of Jefferson near Windmill Pointe. This hard to find 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is available for immediate occupancy.

Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
15224 E JEFFERSON Avenue
15224 E Jefferson Ave, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
1 Bedroom
$725
300 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ALL LEASE SIGNING AND PAYMENTS CAN BE DONE REMOTELY!! Completely remodeled cozy one bedroom apartment in Grosse Pointe Park! Beautiful open concept kitchen with granite countertops with island.

Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
1357 MARYLAND Street
1357 Maryland Street, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1020 sqft
Beautifully redone, second floor unit in Grosse Pointe Park. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private basement with brand new washer and dryer.

Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
1358 SOMERSET Street
1358 Somerset Ave, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2260 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ALL LEASE SIGNING AND PAYMENTS CAN BE DONE REMOTELY!! Incredible upper unit available on a quiet street in Grosse Pointe Park! Completely renovated with hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private

Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
1474 WAYBURN Street
1474 Wayburn Street, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
975 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ALL LEASE SIGNING AND PAYMENTS CAN BE DONE REMOTELY!! Beautifully redone, completely renovated first floor unit in Grosse Pointe Park.
Finney
1 Unit Available
4442 Harvard Rd
4442 Harvard Road, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
Spacious brick bungalow home located South of E Warren and West of Cadieux. This home features a 2 car detached garage, hardwood floors, formal dining room, nice updated kitchen, large bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.

Finney
1 Unit Available
4118 Courville St
4118 Courville Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$915
1556 sqft
Beautiful brick 3 bedroom 1.5 bath colonial with a 2 car garage. Newly renovated with hardwood floors thoughout. Click to apply!

Finney
1 Unit Available
4683 Three Mile Dr
4683 Three Mile Dr, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$815
1424 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath colonial with hardwood floors throughout. Very clean home. Click here to apply!

Finney
1 Unit Available
4811 Kensington Ave Unit 1
4811 Kensington Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$690
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom 1 bath Lower unit that includes a shared basement and 2 car garage. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a lovely backyard. Click to apply!

Finney
1 Unit Available
4890 Devonshire Rd Apt 2
4890 Devonshire Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$525
2158 sqft
Beautifully done, multi unit home. Hardwood floors throughout, storage space in dining room, great fireplace located in the living room. Water is included in rent. No garage... call or click to apply today! https://app.propertyware.

Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
501 Neff
501 Neff Road, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1250 sqft
DESIRABLE FIRST FLOOR UNIT, TERRIFIC LOCATION BETWEEN KERCHEVAL AND THE LAKE. TWO BEDROOMS, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. CENTRAL AIR, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE. SNOW AND LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED.

Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
503 Neff
503 Neff Rd, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1350 sqft
Terrific location near the Village: Trader Joe's, Kroger, Starbucks, restaurants, etc. Also close to the residents only city park. Two bedrooms plus an office. Upper unit.

Jefferson Chalmers
1 Unit Available
188 Eastlawn St
188 Eastlawn St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
Here's a very nice newly updated 2 bedroom 1 bath brick lower flat. It has hardwood floors and natural fireplace in the living room and formal dining room. Newer windows and garage. Won't last call 313-288-8260 today. Section 8 welcome.

Finney
1 Unit Available
4390 Woodhall Street
4390 Woodhall Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
Available for Lease Option / Rent to Own or Land Contract Purchase. Why rent when you can own this awesome 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom 1200 sq. ft. property for a monthly payment less than local rents. Located in a great residential neighborhood.

Jefferson Chalmers
1 Unit Available
262 Marlborough
262 Marlborough Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1200 sqft
$1,075 - Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson Chalmers - Fully remodeled three bedroom, one and a half bathroom home in Jefferson Chalmers. This amazing 1,200 sq. ft.

Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
630 Alter Rd
630 Alter Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1071 sqft
Come enjoy the best the east side has to offer...this well done two-bedroom (side by side duplex) close to the river and a plethora of community amenities is available for immediate occupancy.

Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
580 Neff
580 Neff Rd, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Spacious first floor unit with charm located close to Village.
Harper Woods
15 Units Available
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
1 Bedroom
$805
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.

Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
15352 Sprenger Ave
15352 Sprenger Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
15352 Sprenger is located near 8 Mile and Gratiot Brick three bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath bungalow has dining room, hardwood flooring, fireplace, air conditioning, basement, rear deck, driveway and fenced yard to 2 car garage.

Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
17319 Stricker Ave
17319 Stricker Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
17319 Stricker is located near 8 Mile and Kelly Brick three bedroom, 1 bath ranch has new windows, hardwood flooring, dining room, basement, stove & refrigerator included, driveway, fenced yard and 2 car garage. Deposit $1,350 and $1,350/mo.

Marina District
1 Unit Available
456 Marquette Dr
456 Marquette Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
456 Marquette Dr. is located near Jefferson and Cadillac Brick 2 bedroom colonial style duplex has new windows, new kitchen with granite countertop, hardwood flooring throughout, dining room and basement. Street parking and parking in the rear.

Butzel
1 Unit Available
715 Parker St
715 Parker Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
West Village! This Georgian Revival historic building is a perfect place to call home. These beautiful apartments have updated kitchens, hardwood floors, large windows overlooking the neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Grosse Pointe Park, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Grosse Pointe Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

