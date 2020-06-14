/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:59 PM
30 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grosse Pointe Park, MI
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
15224 E JEFFERSON Avenue
15224 E Jefferson Ave, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
1 Bedroom
$725
300 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ALL LEASE SIGNING AND PAYMENTS CAN BE DONE REMOTELY!! Completely remodeled cozy one bedroom apartment in Grosse Pointe Park! Beautiful open concept kitchen with granite countertops with island.
Results within 5 miles of Grosse Pointe Park
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Harper Woods
14 Units Available
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
1 Bedroom
$805
768 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Butzel
1 Unit Available
715 Parker St
715 Parker Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
West Village! This Georgian Revival historic building is a perfect place to call home. These beautiful apartments have updated kitchens, hardwood floors, large windows overlooking the neighborhood.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Foch
1 Unit Available
8845 E JEFFERSON AVE - 101
8845 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8845 E JEFFERSON AVE - 101 in Detroit. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Foch
1 Unit Available
1130 Holcomb - 109
1130 Holcomb Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$805
600 sqft
Newly updated and available for immediate move in! Virtual walkthrough: https://youriguide.com/109_1130_holcomb_st_detroit_mi Spacious and bright 1 Bed apartments with modern kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Foch
1 Unit Available
1050 Hibbard - 1-21
1050 Hibbard Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$755
600 sqft
Bright, updated 1 bedroom available, all utilities included! Features refinished concrete floors and brand new appliances. Updated utilitarian kitchen with open shelving combined with historic elements throughout give this apartment unique character.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Butzel
1 Unit Available
666 Parker - 204
666 Parker Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Bright and spacious corner 1 bedroom available in the heart of West Village! The newly updated Parker House is a stunning mid century modern building just steps from Detroit Vegan Soul, Redhook Coffee, Sister Pie,
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Butzel
1 Unit Available
1060 Van Dyke - 114
1060 Van Dyke Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
Modern 1 bedroom centrally located in the beautiful West Village neighborhood. The unit is complete with polished concrete floors, a modern open kitchen, large windows, and an open concept living space.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Butzel
1 Unit Available
1780 Van Dyke - B25
1780 Van Dyke Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
Live in the heart of the West Village, steps from Sister Pie, Red Hook, Vegan Soul and more! Bike to Belle Isle and Eastern Market. Minutes from Downtown and Midtown.
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Butzel
1 Unit Available
1462 Van Dyke
1462 Van Dyke Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,630
870 sqft
The Coe Unit 202: Spacious and naturally well-lit 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Gold Coast
1 Unit Available
8900 E JEFFERSON Avenue
8900 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$849
625 sqft
Cute and cozy 1 bedroom fully furnished apartment condo. All measurements are estimated BATVAI
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Denby
1 Unit Available
10067 Grayton Street - 2
10067 Grayton Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$625
500 sqft
Rent $625 and security deposit $625 for qualifying applicants 1,192 sq ft
Results within 10 miles of Grosse Pointe Park
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Southeast Warren
3 Units Available
Hoover Square Apartments
25108 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$694
630 sqft
Luxurious community has sundecks, caged storage space, and on-site maintenance. Apartments have updated cabinets, countertops, and fixtures. Community offers easy access to I-696 and Jaycee Park.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Detroit
15 Units Available
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,142
705 sqft
Large city apartments near I-375, right downtown. Recently renovated with large windows and views of Detroit skyline. Air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community has pool and tennis court. Elevators.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
Downtown Detroit
24 Units Available
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,403
768 sqft
Great location, close to Detroit Riverwalk, Hart Plaza, and West Riverfront Park. Units feature great views, spacious floor plans, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has grilling stations, onsite restaurant, and pool.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
Downtown Detroit
18 Units Available
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,435
688 sqft
High-rise community minutes from I-75. A stunning community recently renovated to include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis courts, 24-hour concierge service and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Detroit
10 Units Available
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,485
802 sqft
REDUCED RENT ON SELECT APARTMENTS, LIMITED TIME ONLY*! Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Central
9 Units Available
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,595
806 sqft
Welcome to The Boulevard in Detroit’s New Center, featuring modern rental apartments located in the heart of an international city, in a neighborhood of professional institutions and cultural gems.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Meadows on Thirteen
17134 13 Mile Rd, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$745
750 sqft
A spacious community with one- and two-bedroom apartments with larger balconies and patios. Minutes from public transportation within the Fraser/Roseville School Districts. Onsite playground, storage and sundecks.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Roseville
3 Units Available
Golf Manor Apartments
30600 Little Mack Ave, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
800 sqft
Community located off I-94 and close to I-696 and Warren Tech Center. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC/carpeting and ceiling fans. Community features lots of parking, 24 hour maintenance and outdoor pool.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central
1 Unit Available
5918 St. Antoine St.
5918 Saint Antoine St, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,237
550 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Edsel Ford Motor District Apartments - Property Id: 287799 DO NOT APPLY HERE. To get the most detailed information or to apply directly PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE: Design Build Detroit .com/ Leasing.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Pershing
1 Unit Available
7533 Quinn St Uppr Unit
7533 Quinn Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$550
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Detroit
2 Units Available
Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit
1620 Michigan Avenue, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$3,090
728 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
University
1 Unit Available
66 WINDER Street
66 Winder Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
936 sqft
Right here in the Heart of Detroit, This pet friendly condo in downtown Detroit oversees the Ford Field, Comerica park and MGM Casino.
