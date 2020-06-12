Apartment List
/
MI
/
grosse pointe park
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:41 AM

132 Apartments for rent in Grosse Pointe Park, MI with garage

Grosse Pointe Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, bre... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
949 HARCOURT Road
949 Harcourt Road, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Charming upper level flat available to move right in. 2 bedroom 1 bath with nice size kitchen and formal dining area. Living room with fireplace. Great location in Grosse Pointe Park. Application and full credit report required.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
751 Pemberton
751 Pemberton Road, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2670 sqft
Large well maintained home in Windmill Pt Sub. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, sharp family room and library too. Attached garage with a large private yard. Fresh paint and new carpet.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
1476 WAYBURN Street
1476 Wayburn St, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
975 sqft
BEST RENTAL IN THE PARK! Beautifully redone, completely renovated 2 bedroom second floor unit in Grosse Pointe Park. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private basement with new washer and dryer.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
806 HARCOURT Road
806 Harcourt Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1482 sqft
Rare Townhouse rental in Grosse Pointe Park! Incredible location south of Jefferson near Windmill Pointe. This hard to find 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
16355 E JEFFERSON Avenue
16355 East Jefferson Avenue, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
6 Bedrooms
$3,200
4169 sqft
Generous Colonial offering 6 bedrooms and 6 car garage! Home is a great multigenerational home offering many options for living.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
1357 MARYLAND Street
1357 Maryland Street, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1020 sqft
Beautifully redone, second floor unit in Grosse Pointe Park. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private basement with brand new washer and dryer.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
1358 SOMERSET Street
1358 Somerset Ave, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2260 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ALL LEASE SIGNING AND PAYMENTS CAN BE DONE REMOTELY!! Incredible upper unit available on a quiet street in Grosse Pointe Park! Completely renovated with hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
1474 WAYBURN Street
1474 Wayburn Street, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
975 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ALL LEASE SIGNING AND PAYMENTS CAN BE DONE REMOTELY!! Beautifully redone, completely renovated first floor unit in Grosse Pointe Park.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
716 TROMBLEY
716 Trombley Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1789 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED, CLEAN AND FRESHLY PAINTED UPPER UNIT five houses from Windmill Pointe Drive. Spacious and comfortable, this 2 BR, 2 Bath unit has been recently updated.
Results within 1 mile of Grosse Pointe Park

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Finney
1 Unit Available
4442 Harvard Rd
4442 Harvard Road, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
Spacious brick bungalow home located South of E Warren and West of Cadieux. This home features a 2 car detached garage, hardwood floors, formal dining room, nice updated kitchen, large bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Finney
1 Unit Available
4811 Kensington Ave Unit 1
4811 Kensington Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$690
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom 1 bath Lower unit that includes a shared basement and 2 car garage. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a lovely backyard. Click to apply!

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Finney
1 Unit Available
4118 Courville St
4118 Courville Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$915
1556 sqft
Beautiful brick 3 bedroom 1.5 bath colonial with a 2 car garage. Newly renovated with hardwood floors thoughout. Click to apply!

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
593 Neff
593 Neff Road, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1170 sqft
FIRST FLOOR FLAT within steps of The Village shopping/entertainment area. Clean, neutral decor. LR with fp. Updated kitchen with eating area and appliances.. Screened porch off BR. 2 car garage. Basement with washer and dryer and locked storage room.

1 of 3

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Finney
1 Unit Available
4495 Guilford St
4495 Guilford Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
Beautiful East Detroit home. 3 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom, large living room, separate dining area, Large basement, fenced in yard, and 2 car Garage Call today to see this home! 313.887.9400 To view more homes visit www.dixon-allen.

1 of 7

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Jefferson Chalmers
1 Unit Available
188 Eastlawn St
188 Eastlawn St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
Here's a very nice newly updated 2 bedroom 1 bath brick lower flat. It has hardwood floors and natural fireplace in the living room and formal dining room. Newer windows and garage. Won't last call 313-288-8260 today. Section 8 welcome.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
630 Alter Rd
630 Alter Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1071 sqft
Come enjoy the best the east side has to offer...this well done two-bedroom (side by side duplex) close to the river and a plethora of community amenities is available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 37

Last updated February 21 at 12:11am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
580 Neff
580 Neff Rd, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Spacious first floor unit with charm located close to Village.
Results within 5 miles of Grosse Pointe Park

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
15681 Carlisle St
15681 Carlisle Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
Very nice colonial style home with 1 car garage large fenced in yard nice front porch New carpet fireplace. finished basement also private driveway close to 8mile and school Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5669714)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
15816 Linnhurst St
15816 Linnhurst Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
This property is available on our rent to own program. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5047414)

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
17660 Runyon
17660 Runyon Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
802 sqft
17660 Runyon - 3 Bed 1.5 Bath For Rent! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 3 beds and 1.1 Bath - New updated Kitchen & Bathroom, Hardwood Floors, freshly painted throughout. 1 Car Garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
14119 Eastburn St
14119 Eastburn Street, Detroit, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,425
A extremely beautiful home with enough space to grow into this home offers a beautiful living room with fireplace new blinds thru out nice spacious kitchen and dining room bath on every floor private porch off mater bedroom also has meditation

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Finney
1 Unit Available
5926 Courville St
5926 Courville Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1500 sqft
Spacious brick Tudor located South of Cadieux and East of Harper. This house features hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen, ceiling fans, and an unfinished basement. Section is not accepted. No pets allowed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5105446)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Finney
1 Unit Available
5744 Whittier St
5744 Whittier Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$900
1378 sqft
SHOWING SCHEDULE: June 13 - Saturday - 3:30 pm to 4:00 pm. To view the property kindly call (313) 725 4110 until 5 pm of Friday to sign up Beautiful 4 bedroom 1.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Denby
1 Unit Available
12737 Duchess St
12737 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
Inviting brick bungalow home located just South of Moross Rd and just East of Kelly Rd. This home features a 2 car detached garage, hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, dining room, nice kitchen, and an unfinished basement.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Grosse Pointe Park, MI

Grosse Pointe Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Grosse Pointe Park 1 BedroomsGrosse Pointe Park 2 BedroomsGrosse Pointe Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrosse Pointe Park 3 BedroomsGrosse Pointe Park Apartments with Balcony
Grosse Pointe Park Apartments with GarageGrosse Pointe Park Apartments with GymGrosse Pointe Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGrosse Pointe Park Apartments with ParkingGrosse Pointe Park Apartments with Pool
Grosse Pointe Park Apartments with Washer-DryerGrosse Pointe Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsGrosse Pointe Park Pet Friendly PlacesGrosse Pointe Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MI
Inkster, MIWalled Lake, MIPort Huron, MIBeverly Hills, MIBerkley, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MISt. Clair Shores, MIRiverview, MIFerndale, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-DearbornOakland University
Walsh College of Accountancy and Business Administration