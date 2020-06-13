Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:28 PM

103 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Grosse Pointe Park, MI

Finding an apartment in Grosse Pointe Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
1476 WAYBURN Street
1476 Wayburn St, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
975 sqft
BEST RENTAL IN THE PARK! Beautifully redone, completely renovated 2 bedroom second floor unit in Grosse Pointe Park. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private basement with new washer and dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
1357 MARYLAND Street
1357 Maryland Street, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1020 sqft
Beautifully redone, second floor unit in Grosse Pointe Park. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private basement with brand new washer and dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
1474 WAYBURN Street
1474 Wayburn Street, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
975 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ALL LEASE SIGNING AND PAYMENTS CAN BE DONE REMOTELY!! Beautifully redone, completely renovated first floor unit in Grosse Pointe Park.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
716 TROMBLEY
716 Trombley Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1789 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED, CLEAN AND FRESHLY PAINTED UPPER UNIT five houses from Windmill Pointe Drive. Spacious and comfortable, this 2 BR, 2 Bath unit has been recently updated.
Results within 1 mile of Grosse Pointe Park

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Finney
1 Unit Available
4442 Harvard Rd
4442 Harvard Road, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
Spacious brick bungalow home located South of E Warren and West of Cadieux. This home features a 2 car detached garage, hardwood floors, formal dining room, nice updated kitchen, large bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Finney
1 Unit Available
5089 Bishop
5089 Bishop Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
5089 Bishop - (RLNE5830873)

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Finney
1 Unit Available
4683 Three Mile Dr
4683 Three Mile Dr, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$815
1424 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath colonial with hardwood floors throughout. Very clean home. Click here to apply!

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Jefferson Chalmers
1 Unit Available
262 Marlborough
262 Marlborough Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1200 sqft
$1,075 - Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson Chalmers - Fully remodeled three bedroom, one and a half bathroom home in Jefferson Chalmers. This amazing 1,200 sq. ft.

Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
Finney
1 Unit Available
4821 University Pl.
4821 University Place, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
738 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.com - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home fully remodeled with basement! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.
Results within 5 miles of Grosse Pointe Park
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Harper Woods
15 Units Available
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Finney
1 Unit Available
5301 Yorkshire Rd
5301 Yorkshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1300 sqft
Spacious brick bungalow home located South of Chandler Park and West of Cadieux. This home features a covered front porch, hardwood floors, large kitchen, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Denby
1 Unit Available
9710 Courville St
9710 Courville Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$695
1050 sqft
Spacious bungalow home located just South of Whittier Avenue and West of I-94/Harper Avenue. This home features stunning hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, dining room, and large master bedroom. Section eight is not accepted.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Finney
1 Unit Available
5744 Whittier St
5744 Whittier Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$900
1378 sqft
SHOWING SCHEDULE: June 13 - Saturday - 3:30 pm to 4:00 pm. To view the property kindly call (313) 725 4110 until 5 pm of Friday to sign up Beautiful 4 bedroom 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
15313 E. State Fair
15313 East State Fair Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
864 sqft
FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT NO CREDIT CHECK LOAN - 15313 E. State Fair Detroit, MI 48205 -- NOT FOR RENT For sale with low down payment and no credit check loan. We will make you the loan.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Denby
1 Unit Available
11820 Duchess St
11820 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow located South of Morang Ave. and East of Kelly Rd. This home features a 1 car detached garage, fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, den, new carpet in two of the bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Denby
1 Unit Available
10642 Bonita St
10642 Bonita Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
Spacious brick bungalow home located North of E. Outer Drive and East of Hayes Street. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace, dining room, nice kitchen, large bedrooms, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Finney
1 Unit Available
6136 Radnor
6136 Radnor Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
865 sqft
6136 Radnor Available 06/15/20 East Side rare found! - East side bungalow in a great location, close to the freeway, St. John's hospital, and Grosse Pointe. Large master bedroom upstairs with two beds and bath downstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
19192 Strasburg St
19192 Strasburg Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1408 sqft
"NOTE: There are still a few touch ups on the Garage but will be finished soon." "This House Accepts Section 8 voucher!" This 3/1.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
18948 Kenosha St
18948 Kenosha Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$915
1000 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 1 bathroom bungalow with a 1 car garage in Harper Woods. Newly renovated home with carpet throughout and a beautiful kitchen. Appliances included! Great backyard! Click to Apply!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16086 Bringard Dr
16086 Bringard Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
1047 sqft
This 3/2 Brick Bungalow is tucked into one of the most peaceful areas of Detroit, just south of 8 Mile and west of Kelly.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20860 Hollywood St
20860 Hollywood Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
699 sqft
From a cozy life to an efficient space, this 2 Bedroom Ranch is everything you need.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Mack
1 Unit Available
5579 Lenox St
5579 Lenox Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1287 sqft
This Brick 3 bedroom house has 1 bathroom has a fireplace and a basement. Monthly rent is $800 with a $800 deposit. Section 8 accepted. Pets welcome with an additional deposit. Application Fee $25. Call at 810.715.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16108 Lappin St
16108 Lappin Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
1092 sqft
This 2 bedroom,1 bath house located on Lappin is a spacious 1092 sq ft. Home has a detached garage. Monthly rent of $750 with a hold/deposit of $750. Application fee $25. Pets welcome with additional deposit. Section 8 accepted. Call Chris at 810.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
19829 Kelly Rd
19829 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
Great 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home with a garage!! email: rondoinvestment@yahoo.com if you are interested
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Grosse Pointe Park, MI

Finding an apartment in Grosse Pointe Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

