2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:48 PM
104 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grosse Pointe Park, MI
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
949 HARCOURT Road
949 Harcourt Road, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Charming upper level flat available to move right in. 2 bedroom 1 bath with nice size kitchen and formal dining area. Living room with fireplace. Great location in Grosse Pointe Park. Application and full credit report required.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
815 BEACONSFIELD Avenue
815 Beaconsfield Avenue, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
BEST DEAL IN GROSSE POINTE PARK! Spacious upper flat with lots of natural light and hardwood floors throughout. Brand new updated kitchen! Lease includes park passes to two waterfront parks for Grosse Pointe Park residences only. Quiet Neighborhood.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
1476 WAYBURN Street
1476 Wayburn St, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
975 sqft
BEST RENTAL IN THE PARK! Beautifully redone, completely renovated 2 bedroom second floor unit in Grosse Pointe Park. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private basement with new washer and dryer.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
1357 MARYLAND Street
1357 Maryland Street, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1020 sqft
Beautifully redone, second floor unit in Grosse Pointe Park. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private basement with brand new washer and dryer.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
1358 SOMERSET Street
1358 Somerset Ave, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2260 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ALL LEASE SIGNING AND PAYMENTS CAN BE DONE REMOTELY!! Incredible upper unit available on a quiet street in Grosse Pointe Park! Completely renovated with hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
1474 WAYBURN Street
1474 Wayburn Street, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
975 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ALL LEASE SIGNING AND PAYMENTS CAN BE DONE REMOTELY!! Beautifully redone, completely renovated first floor unit in Grosse Pointe Park.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
716 TROMBLEY
716 Trombley Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1789 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED, CLEAN AND FRESHLY PAINTED UPPER UNIT five houses from Windmill Pointe Drive. Spacious and comfortable, this 2 BR, 2 Bath unit has been recently updated.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
480 Alter Rd
480 Alter Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
SHOWING SCHEDULE: June 13 - Saturday - 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm. To view the property kindly call (313) 995 9027 until 5 pm of Friday to sign up. A two bedroom and 1 bath property. $800.00 Rent + all utilities (gas, electric, water) + $800.
Finney
1 Unit Available
4890 Devonshire Rd Apt 2
4890 Devonshire Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$525
2158 sqft
Beautifully done, multi unit home. Hardwood floors throughout, storage space in dining room, great fireplace located in the living room. Water is included in rent. No garage... call or click to apply today! https://app.propertyware.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
593 Neff
593 Neff Road, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1170 sqft
FIRST FLOOR FLAT within steps of The Village shopping/entertainment area. Clean, neutral decor. LR with fp. Updated kitchen with eating area and appliances.. Screened porch off BR. 2 car garage. Basement with washer and dryer and locked storage room.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
501 Neff
501 Neff Road, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1250 sqft
DESIRABLE FIRST FLOOR UNIT, TERRIFIC LOCATION BETWEEN KERCHEVAL AND THE LAKE. TWO BEDROOMS, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. CENTRAL AIR, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE. SNOW AND LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
503 Neff
503 Neff Rd, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1350 sqft
Terrific location near the Village: Trader Joe's, Kroger, Starbucks, restaurants, etc. Also close to the residents only city park. Two bedrooms plus an office. Upper unit.
Jefferson Chalmers
1 Unit Available
188 Eastlawn St
188 Eastlawn St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
Here's a very nice newly updated 2 bedroom 1 bath brick lower flat. It has hardwood floors and natural fireplace in the living room and formal dining room. Newer windows and garage. Won't last call 313-288-8260 today. Section 8 welcome.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
630 Alter Rd
630 Alter Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1071 sqft
Come enjoy the best the east side has to offer...this well done two-bedroom (side by side duplex) close to the river and a plethora of community amenities is available for immediate occupancy.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
580 Neff
580 Neff Rd, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Spacious first floor unit with charm located close to Village.
Harper Woods
15 Units Available
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.
Osborn
1 Unit Available
14509 Rossini Dr
14509 Rossini Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
We have the best rent to own program in Detroit, if you have any questions call or text us at (313) 736 2100. (RLNE5852292)
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21770 Nevada Ave
21770 Nevada Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
749 sqft
Cute Eastpointe 2 Bedroom Ranch - Cute two bedroom ranch, with new carpet, all appliances, fenced backyard and a two car garage! Text/call Curtis & Mellissa for a list of available showings.
Marina District
1 Unit Available
456 Marquette Dr
456 Marquette Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
456 Marquette Dr. is located near Jefferson and Cadillac Brick 2 bedroom colonial style duplex has new windows, new kitchen with granite countertop, hardwood flooring throughout, dining room and basement. Street parking and parking in the rear.
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16208 E State Fair St
16208 East State Fair Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO
Marina District
1 Unit Available
471 Kitchener
471 Kitchener Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$745
950 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Flat in Detroit - Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath flat located in Detroit. Ready for move in. Close to expressways and shopping.
Denby
1 Unit Available
18806 Kelly Rd
18806 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO
Denby
1 Unit Available
18804 Kelly Rd
18804 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO
Denby
1 Unit Available
9710 Courville St
9710 Courville Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$695
1050 sqft
Spacious bungalow home located just South of Whittier Avenue and West of I-94/Harper Avenue. This home features stunning hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, dining room, and large master bedroom. Section eight is not accepted.
