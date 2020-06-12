/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM
103 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grosse Pointe Park, MI
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
751 Pemberton
751 Pemberton Road, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
Large well maintained home in Windmill Pt Sub. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, sharp family room and library too. Attached garage with a large private yard. Fresh paint and new carpet.
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
806 HARCOURT Road
806 Harcourt Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1482 sqft
Rare Townhouse rental in Grosse Pointe Park! Incredible location south of Jefferson near Windmill Pointe. This hard to find 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is available for immediate occupancy.
1 of 67
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
16355 E JEFFERSON Avenue
16355 East Jefferson Avenue, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
Generous Colonial offering 6 bedrooms and 6 car garage! Home is a great multigenerational home offering many options for living.
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
936 NOTTINGHAM Road
936 Nottingham Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1275 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ALL LEASE SIGNING AND PAYMENTS CAN BE DONE REMOTELY!! BEST DEAL IN GROSSE POINTE! Completely remodeled spacious 3 bedroom upper flat in Grosse Pointe Park! Newer carpeting with brand new updated bath! Lots of natural light
Results within 1 mile of Grosse Pointe Park
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Finney
1 Unit Available
5089 Bishop
5089 Bishop Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
5089 Bishop - (RLNE5830873)
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Finney
1 Unit Available
4700 Cadieux
4700 Cadieux Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1110 sqft
Beautiful Brick Bungalow 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom in East English Village - 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom New Carpet Throughout Spacious Basement Dogs & Cats Are Welcome: ___________________________ 1 Pet MAXIMUM Allowed! NO LARGE BREEDS $300 NONREFUNDABLE
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Finney
1 Unit Available
4442 Harvard Rd
4442 Harvard Road, Detroit, MI
Spacious brick bungalow home located South of E Warren and West of Cadieux. This home features a 2 car detached garage, hardwood floors, formal dining room, nice updated kitchen, large bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mack
1 Unit Available
5035 Philip St
5035 Philip Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Finney
1 Unit Available
4118 Courville St
4118 Courville Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$915
1556 sqft
Beautiful brick 3 bedroom 1.5 bath colonial with a 2 car garage. Newly renovated with hardwood floors thoughout. Click to apply!
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Finney
1 Unit Available
4683 Three Mile Dr
4683 Three Mile Dr, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$815
1424 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath colonial with hardwood floors throughout. Very clean home. Click here to apply!
1 of 3
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Finney
1 Unit Available
4495 Guilford St
4495 Guilford Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
Beautiful East Detroit home. 3 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom, large living room, separate dining area, Large basement, fenced in yard, and 2 car Garage Call today to see this home! 313.887.9400 To view more homes visit www.dixon-allen.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Finney
1 Unit Available
4390 Woodhall Street
4390 Woodhall Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
Available for Lease Option / Rent to Own or Land Contract Purchase. Why rent when you can own this awesome 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom 1200 sq. ft. property for a monthly payment less than local rents. Located in a great residential neighborhood.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Jefferson Chalmers
1 Unit Available
262 Marlborough
262 Marlborough Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1200 sqft
$1,075 - Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson Chalmers - Fully remodeled three bedroom, one and a half bathroom home in Jefferson Chalmers. This amazing 1,200 sq. ft.
1 of 49
Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
Finney
1 Unit Available
4821 University Pl.
4821 University Place, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
738 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.com - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home fully remodeled with basement! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.
Results within 5 miles of Grosse Pointe Park
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Denby
1 Unit Available
12148 Rossiter Street
12148 Rossiter Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Frame Bungalow. Hardwood floors on lower unit and carpet upstairs. 2 car garage. Monthly $700 plus Security Deposit $1050. Section 8 or Housing Choice Voucher Welcome. NO EVICTIONS OR LANDLORD TENANTS ISSUES OR JUDGEMENT.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
13684 Collingham Dr
13684 Collingham Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1 car garage Central Air No Pets Allowed (RLNE5852324)
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
19376 Hamburg St
19376 Hamburg Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
Available 06/17/20 This astounding 3 bedroom and 1 bath Brick Bungalow within 2 blocks N off 7 Mile is everything you need! It's just a 10 minute walk from Calimera Park, 7 minute walk from Robert's Coney Island and just within a 5 minute drive
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Denby
1 Unit Available
10141 E Outer Dr
10141 East Outer Drive, Detroit, MI
This is a very nice 5 bedroom home that has been updated throughout. It has a large living room, formal dining and updated kitchen, new windows, new paint, and a 2 car garage. Section 8 Welcome. Call 313-288-8260 (RLNE5851372)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
15352 Sprenger Ave
15352 Sprenger Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
15352 Sprenger is located near 8 Mile and Gratiot Brick three bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath bungalow has dining room, hardwood flooring, fireplace, air conditioning, basement, rear deck, driveway and fenced yard to 2 car garage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
17319 Stricker Ave
17319 Stricker Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
17319 Stricker is located near 8 Mile and Kelly Brick three bedroom, 1 bath ranch has new windows, hardwood flooring, dining room, basement, stove & refrigerator included, driveway, fenced yard and 2 car garage. Deposit $1,350 and $1,350/mo.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Denby
1 Unit Available
11820 Duchess St
11820 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow located South of Morang Ave. and East of Kelly Rd. This home features a 1 car detached garage, fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, den, new carpet in two of the bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kettering
1 Unit Available
5086 Belvidere St
5086 Belvidere Street, Detroit, MI
Large spacious house located in Detroit off of McClellan and W Warren. This home has 4 large bedrooms, a basement, as well as over 1500 square feet of living space! Don't miss out on your chance to rent out this Detroit gem.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Denby
1 Unit Available
10642 Bonita St
10642 Bonita Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
Spacious brick bungalow home located North of E. Outer Drive and East of Hayes Street. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace, dining room, nice kitchen, large bedrooms, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Finney
1 Unit Available
6136 Radnor
6136 Radnor Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
865 sqft
6136 Radnor Available 06/15/20 East Side rare found! - East side bungalow in a great location, close to the freeway, St. John's hospital, and Grosse Pointe. Large master bedroom upstairs with two beds and bath downstairs.
