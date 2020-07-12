Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020

166 Apartments for rent in Grosse Pointe Park, MI with parking

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
1320 Devonshire Rd
1320 Devonshire Road, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
No pets, no smoking, no section 8. Must have minimum income of $7400 per month to qualify. Send proof of income before requesting a showing. Freshly painted, new carpet and kitchen floor. Very private fenced back yard.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
950 Nottingham
950 Nottingham Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom upper flat in Grosse Pointe Park. Hardwood floors. Recently Painted, Updated Kitchen. Grosse Pointe Schools and Grosse Pointe Parks. Non-Smoking, No Pets allowed. Showings available July 6.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
905 BERKSHIRE Road
905 Berkshire Road, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
5543 sqft
This is a 1923 Tudor Revival designed by George Haas who also originally designed Grosse Pointe South High School. The home features 5 bedrooms, 4 ½ baths and approximately 5,000 square feet of living space.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
730 TROMBLEY Road
730 Trombley Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2910 sqft
Spacious second floor unit with gas forced air heat and central air conditioning. Off street parking on the driveway. Two bedrooms with double door closets and shelving and ceiling fans. Living room with gas fireplace.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
815 BEACONSFIELD Avenue
815 Beaconsfield Avenue, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
BEST DEAL IN GROSSE POINTE PARK! Spacious upper flat with lots of natural light and hardwood floors throughout. Brand new updated kitchen! Lease includes park passes to two waterfront parks for Grosse Pointe Park residences only. Quiet Neighborhood.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
949 HARCOURT Road
949 Harcourt Road, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Charming upper level flat available to move right in. 2 bedroom 1 bath with nice size kitchen and formal dining area. Living room with fireplace. Great location in Grosse Pointe Park. Application and full credit report required.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
1476 WAYBURN Street
1476 Wayburn St, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
975 sqft
OPEN HOUSE 6/15/20 2-4 BY Appointment ONLY! Beautifully redone, completely renovated 2 bedroom second floor unit in Grosse Pointe Park. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private basement with new washer and dryer.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
15001 Charlevoix
15001 Charlevoix Street, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
Studio
$1,200
550 sqft
350-600 square feet of private office space available soon. Build out currently taking place. Builder to install full glass frontage entrance off Charlevoix. One large space or build out can be split. Storage closets and new private bathroom.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
16355 E JEFFERSON Avenue
16355 East Jefferson Avenue, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
6 Bedrooms
$3,200
4169 sqft
Generous Colonial offering 6 bedrooms and 6 car garage! Home is a great multigenerational home offering many options for living.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
1358 SOMERSET Street
1358 Somerset Ave, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2260 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ALL LEASE SIGNING AND PAYMENTS CAN BE DONE REMOTELY!! Incredible upper unit available on a quiet street in Grosse Pointe Park! Completely renovated with hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
15050 E Jefferson
15050 East Jefferson Avenue, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
Studio
$3,500
1500 sqft
Well laid-out professional office suite...4 private offices, conference room, general work stations, waiting-reception area, kitchenette and lav. Additional 250 sqft of attic storage... very well done. Directly across from GP park city hall...

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
842 Beaconsfield
842 Beaconsfield Ave, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Newer Construction rental in Grosse Pointe Park's Windmill Pointe! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Colonial style unit with parking! This newer rental offers spacious Bedrooms, large closets & a First Floor Laundry/Mudroom!!! **Enjoy access to both Patterson &
Results within 1 mile of Grosse Pointe Park

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Finney
5109 Devonshire Rd
5109 Devonshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
"NOTE: There are still a few touch up repairs on going but will be finished soon." From warren head north on Devonshire is this recently UPDATED BRICK home with over a thousand sq. ft., has 3 bedrooms, 1.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Finney
4811 Kensington Ave Unit 1
4811 Kensington Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$690
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom 1 bath Lower unit that includes a shared basement and 2 car garage. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a lovely backyard. Click to apply!

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
713 St. Clair
713 Saint Clair Street, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Location, location... Across from Neighborhood club. 1 block to shops and restaurants in the village. Lower unit, newly decorated and carpeted with full basement, carpeted rec room and office (450 Sq.Ft.) AND a 2nd full bath.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
Finney
4495 Guilford St
4495 Guilford Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
Beautiful East Detroit home. 3 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom, large living room, separate dining area, Large basement, fenced in yard, and 2 car Garage Call today to see this home! 313.887.9400 To view more homes visit www.dixon-allen.

Last updated May 3
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Chalmers
188 Eastlawn St
188 Eastlawn St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
Here's a very nice newly updated 2 bedroom 1 bath brick lower flat. It has hardwood floors and natural fireplace in the living room and formal dining room. Newer windows and garage. Won't last call 313-288-8260 today. Section 8 welcome.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
630 Alter Rd
630 Alter Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1071 sqft
Come enjoy the best the east side has to offer...this well done two-bedroom (side by side duplex) close to the river and a plethora of community amenities is available for immediate occupancy.

Last updated February 21
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
580 Neff
580 Neff Rd, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Spacious first floor unit with charm located close to Village.
Results within 5 miles of Grosse Pointe Park
Verified

Last updated July 12
$
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Burbank
16200 E State Fair St
16200 East State Fair Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$925
874 sqft
Recently renovated three bedroom bungalow! Two car garage. Great location. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5867710)

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Finney
5984 Yorkshire Rd
5984 Yorkshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1572 sqft
This spacious well presented 3 bedroom on Yorkshire is on the market for rent. To the first floor a large modern kitchen, nicely finished living room, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. To the second floor a large master bedroom with a walk in closet.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Finney
5926 Courville St
5926 Courville Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1500 sqft
Spacious brick Tudor located South of Cadieux and East of Harper. This house features hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen, ceiling fans, and an unfinished basement. Section is not accepted. No pets allowed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5105446)

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Butzel
English Village Townhomes at Islandview
1709 Townsend Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2300 sqft
Spacious Townhome in the West Village/Island View Neighborhood Available 07/20/20 Luxury condo in close proximity to Belle Isle State Park, Indian Village, Detroit Riverfront and just a few minutes from Downtown Detroit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Grosse Pointe Park, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Grosse Pointe Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

