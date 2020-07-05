/
pet friendly apartments
90 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Grosse Pointe Park, MI
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
1476 WAYBURN Street
1476 Wayburn St, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
975 sqft
OPEN HOUSE 6/15/20 2-4 BY Appointment ONLY! Beautifully redone, completely renovated 2 bedroom second floor unit in Grosse Pointe Park. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private basement with new washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Grosse Pointe Park
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Finney
5109 Devonshire Rd
5109 Devonshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
"NOTE: There are still a few touch up repairs on going but will be finished soon." From warren head north on Devonshire is this recently UPDATED BRICK home with over a thousand sq. ft., has 3 bedrooms, 1.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Chalmers
262 Marlborough
262 Marlborough Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1200 sqft
$1,075 - Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson Chalmers - Fully remodeled three bedroom, one and a half bathroom home in Jefferson Chalmers. This amazing 1,200 sq. ft.
Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
Finney
4821 University Pl.
4821 University Place, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
738 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.com - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home fully remodeled with basement! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.
Results within 5 miles of Grosse Pointe Park
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Finney
5984 Yorkshire Rd
5984 Yorkshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1572 sqft
This spacious well presented 3 bedroom on Yorkshire is on the market for rent. To the first floor a large modern kitchen, nicely finished living room, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. To the second floor a large master bedroom with a walk in closet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Butzel
English Village Townhomes at Islandview
1709 Townsend Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2300 sqft
Spacious Townhome in the West Village/Island View Neighborhood Available 07/20/20 Luxury condo in close proximity to Belle Isle State Park, Indian Village, Detroit Riverfront and just a few minutes from Downtown Detroit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Denby
11820 Duchess St
11820 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow located South of Morang Ave. and East of Kelly Rd. This home features a 1 car detached garage, fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, den, new carpet in two of the bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Denby
11034 Worden St
11034 Worden Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1021 sqft
"NOTE: There are still some minor touch-up repairs on going but will be completed real soon." This 3 bedroom and 1.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
20886 Lochmoor St
20886 Lochmoor Boulevard, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home in good location available for rent!Â email: rondoinvestment@yahoo.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
19677 Kingsville St
19677 Kingsville Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
983 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Brick Bungalow w/ fenced-in back yard. This home has real hardwood floors in the living room and in the bedrooms. unfinished basement. No garage. Close to I94, Harper Woods High School and Chandler Park Academy Middle School.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Burbank
14918 E State Fair St
14918 East State Fair Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
1560 sqft
Sprawling brick Tudor home located on the South side of E. State Fair Ave. and East of Gratiot.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Osborn
19192 Strasburg St
19192 Strasburg Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1408 sqft
"NOTE: There are still a few touch ups on the Garage but will be finished soon." "This House Accepts Section 8 voucher!" This 3/1.
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
19823 Wedgewood
19823 Wedgewood Drive, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2639 sqft
Meticulously updated & maintained 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath home in the Star of the Sea area of the Woods. This home features a newer kitchen w/granite counters & stainless appliances.Living room w/gas fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Foch
1050 Hibbard - 1-20
1050 Hibbard Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
600 sqft
All Utilities Included! Newly updated 1 bedroom featuring lots of light, refinished concrete floors, walk in closet, updated appliances and charming original elements throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Butzel
1780 Van Dyke - 104
1780 Van Dyke Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
600 sqft
Charming apartment available in the West Village. This 1 Bedroom 1 Bath unit features original hardwood floors and cast iron sink, full sized refrigerator, built in storage and spacious closets! Wood floor in Kitchen will be refinished.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Foch
8905 E. Jefferson Avenue - 01-1000
8905 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$675
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, updated studio available for immediate move in! Features amazing downtown views in this 10th floor unit, as well as hardwood floors, dishwasher, microwave and updated kitchen and bath.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Butzel
1462 Van Dyke
1462 Van Dyke Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,630
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Coe Unit 302: Spacious and naturally well-lit 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Osborn
19376 Hamburg St
19376 Hamburg Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
This astounding 3 bedroom and 1 bath Brick Bungalow within 2 blocks N off 7 Mile is everything you need! It's just a 10 minute walk from Calimera Park, 7 minute walk from Robert's Coney Island and just within a 5 minute drive from groceries like
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
213 Muir Road
213 Muir Road, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
BEST DEAL IN ALL OF GROSSE POINTE FOR A SINGLE FAMILY HOME! Spacious rental in Grosse Pointe Farms. Ideal location just steps away from "The Hill" shopping and dining district.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Butzel
1725 Van Dyke - 32
1725 Van Dyke Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
700 sqft
Bright, spacious 2 bedroom centrally located in the beautiful West Village neighborhood. It is a quiet, well kept building and the unit is complete with original wood floors, beautiful ceiling plaster detail and historic charm throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Foch
1130 Holcomb - 109
1130 Holcomb Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
600 sqft
Newly updated and available for immediate move in! Virtual walkthrough: https://youriguide.com/109_1130_holcomb_st_detroit_mi Spacious and bright 1 Bed apartments with modern kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Indian Village
825 Iroquois Avenue - B9
825 Iroquois St, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
Spacious and bright, updated 2 bedroom apartment on the 3rd floor featuring stainless steel appliances - including a dishwasher - that has hardwood floors and original historic elements throughout! The building is cat friendly and has gated parking.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Butzel
666 Parker - 204
666 Parker Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Bright and spacious corner 1 bedroom available in the heart of West Village! The newly updated Parker House is a stunning mid century modern building just steps from Detroit Vegan Soul, Redhook Coffee, Sister Pie,
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Butzel
1060 Van Dyke - 114
1060 Van Dyke Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
Modern 1 bedroom centrally located in the beautiful West Village neighborhood. The unit is complete with polished concrete floors, a modern open kitchen, large windows, and an open concept living space.
