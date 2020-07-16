17 Apartments for rent in Grosse Pointe Park, MI with gyms

Apartment List
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
927 Harcourt Rd
927 Harcourt Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2500 sqft
RARE large and upgraded 2,500 sq. foot upper unit on a beautiful, quiet street in Grosse Pointe Park.

1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
842 Beaconsfield
842 Beaconsfield Ave, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Newer Construction rental in Grosse Pointe Park's Windmill Pointe! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Colonial style unit with parking! This newer rental offers spacious Bedrooms, large closets & a First Floor Laundry/Mudroom!!! Utilities are not included in monthly
$
4 Units Available
Harper Woods
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
1 Bedroom
$765
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.

1 Unit Available
Conner
12840 E Mcnichols Road
12840 E McNichols Rd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$580
500 sqft
Here you will find a move in ready 1 bedroom 1 bathroom senior apartment. New carpets, fresh paint will make this a very comfortable place to call home. The unit comes with a stove, fridge and a wall unit ac.
12 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,126
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Detroit Riverwalk, Hart Plaza, and West Riverfront Park. Units feature great views, spacious floor plans, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has grilling stations, onsite restaurant, and pool.
18 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,355
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1120 sqft
High-rise community minutes from I-75. A stunning community recently renovated to include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis courts, 24-hour concierge service and game room. Pet-friendly.
10 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,225
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1034 sqft
Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle.
10 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$777
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,111
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1140 sqft
Large city apartments near I-375, right downtown. Recently renovated with large windows and views of Detroit skyline. Air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community has pool and tennis court. Elevators.
$
9 Units Available
Central
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,545
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Welcome to The Boulevard in Detroit’s New Center, featuring modern rental apartments located in the heart of an international city, in a neighborhood of professional institutions and cultural gems.
8 Units Available
University
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$675
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Midtown, Cathedral Tower offers spacious and affordable studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Detroit
250 E HARBORTOWN Drive
250 East Harbortown Drive, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely Remodeled 1-bedroom 1 Bath condo in one of Detroit's most wanted waterfront communities Great Lakes Tower at Harbortown.

2 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit
1620 Michigan Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$2,100
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,090
728 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.

1 Unit Available
University
3670 Woodward Avenue
3670 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
Walk to DMC! Get coffee from Starbuck downstairs and get groceries from Whole Food next door. Choose from dozens of restaurants & entertainment venues. QLINE stops across from building. Super convenient location.

1 Unit Available
Roseville
31200 GRATIOT Avenue
31200 North Gratiot Avenue, Roseville, MI
Studio
$3,500
1720 sqft
Free Standing Retail with Unparalleled Visibility. This is the perfect location for carry out, retail, or office. The Gratiot Ave corridor is arguably the hottest growing retail area in Michigan with new major retailers moving to the area daily.

1 Unit Available
University
66 WINDER Street
66 Winder Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Right here in the Heart of Detroit, This pet friendly condo in downtown Detroit oversees the Ford Field, Comerica park and MGM Casino.

1 Unit Available
Butzel
6533 Jefferson E. Avenue
6533 East Jefferson, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1132 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This highly desirable south-east corner Lofts at Rivertown condo on the 6th floor of the Tower offers spectacular views of the Detroit River, Belle Isle & up to Lake St. Clair.

1 Unit Available
Rosa Parks
5766 TRUMBULL Street
5766 Trumbull Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
IMMACULATE RESEARCH LOFTS TWO BEDROOM CONDO IN HISTORIC RESEARCH LOFTS PRIVATE GATED DEVELOPMENT. FIRST FLOOR UNIT IN NORTHWEST CORNER OF BUILDING. LOFTED EXPOSED BRICK AND WOOD BEAM WALLS AND CEILINGS. LOADS OF NATURAL LIGHT.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Grosse Pointe Park, MI

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Grosse Pointe Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

