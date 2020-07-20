11804 Georgia Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace media room microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities media room

Best location in Maryland - Property Id: 109508



This 4 bedrooms and 2 baths is located in Silver Spring Md The property is located at walking distance of two metro stations and bus stop is steps away from the front door, it is located near to the Safeway, the Giant, the Wheaton mall, Wheaton Regional Park, The Silver Spring Civic Center, The theater Performance, Sligo Creek Park, Gateway to NOAA, the Library, out door I've skating.

You will love the place because of easy access to transportation, Restaurants, Shops, Schools, Churchs, Hospitals and it is close the Baltimore, Virginia and Washington Dc

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109508

Property Id 109508



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4795519)