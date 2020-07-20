All apartments in Wheaton
Find more places like 11804 Georgia Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheaton, MD
/
11804 Georgia Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

11804 Georgia Ave

11804 Georgia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheaton
See all
Wheaton-Glenmont
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11804 Georgia Avenue, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
media room
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
Best location in Maryland - Property Id: 109508

This 4 bedrooms and 2 baths is located in Silver Spring Md The property is located at walking distance of two metro stations and bus stop is steps away from the front door, it is located near to the Safeway, the Giant, the Wheaton mall, Wheaton Regional Park, The Silver Spring Civic Center, The theater Performance, Sligo Creek Park, Gateway to NOAA, the Library, out door I've skating.
You will love the place because of easy access to transportation, Restaurants, Shops, Schools, Churchs, Hospitals and it is close the Baltimore, Virginia and Washington Dc
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109508
Property Id 109508

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4795519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11804 Georgia Ave have any available units?
11804 Georgia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 11804 Georgia Ave have?
Some of 11804 Georgia Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, fireplace, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11804 Georgia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11804 Georgia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11804 Georgia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11804 Georgia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 11804 Georgia Ave offer parking?
No, 11804 Georgia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11804 Georgia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11804 Georgia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11804 Georgia Ave have a pool?
No, 11804 Georgia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11804 Georgia Ave have accessible units?
No, 11804 Georgia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11804 Georgia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11804 Georgia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11804 Georgia Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11804 Georgia Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Bucknell Apartments
11500 Bucknell Drive
Wheaton, MD 20902
The George
11141 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902

Similar Pages

Wheaton 1 BedroomsWheaton 2 Bedrooms
Wheaton Apartments with ParkingWheaton Dog Friendly Apartments
Wheaton Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MD
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MDChillum, MDElkridge, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wheaton Glenmont

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College