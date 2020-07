Amenities

AVA Wheaton, just steps from the red line, features brand new studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Wheaton apartments that include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, in unit washer/dryer, hard surface plank flooring, and customizable closets and gear walls. AVA Wheaton is a pet friendly community that features a game area and chill lounge, landscaped courtyards, swimming pool, fully equipped fitness center, WAG Pet Spa, and BBQ grill areas. AVA Wheaton is located a short walk from the Wheaton metro station, close to MARC commuter trains, and right off major roadways including I-495, I-270, I-95, and the Inter-County Connector. Convenient to nearby Silver Spring, Takoma Park, and Washington D.C.