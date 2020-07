Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities business center gym parking pool bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly clubhouse

At The Flats at Wheaton Station, you’re right next door to the Red line and have easy access to the Silver, Orange and Blue lines, providing you with amazing access to the entire DC-Metro area and all it has to offer. Shopping couldn’t be easier with Westfield Wheaton Mall across the street and Safeway Grocery Store within walking distance! Our apartment homes offer every comfort you could ask for. Want to learn more? Stop by and visit us today and find out what you have been missing...