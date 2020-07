Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator patio / balcony bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center internet access lobby online portal package receiving pool table

MetroPointe is more than an apartment community. It's a place where everyone blends in beautifully because everyone is unique. Where all are also united by a desire for urban convenience, contemporary design and modern living in one of the most vibrant communities in the D.C. metro area. Located right above the Wheaton Metro, but miles from the ordinary. Welcome to where you truly belong.