142 Apartments for rent in Wheaton, MD with garage

Wheaton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wheaton-Glenmont
20 Units Available
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,510
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,588
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wheaton-Glenmont
6 Units Available
The George
11141 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,533
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown apartments just footsteps from Wheaton metro station. Pristine units come with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry facilities. Game room, media room, clubhouse and pool table all located on site. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
8 Units Available
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,612
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1052 sqft
Modern, urban and exciting, located in the affluent Wheaton suburb just off University Blvd W. Enjoy immediate access to the Metro, as well as on-site lobby and parking/garage provision. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Wheaton-Glenmont
18 Units Available
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,462
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1070 sqft
Beautiful living spaces with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants enjoy access to a game room, swimming pool and clubhouse. Near Sligo Creek Park for a convenient nature getaway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
29 Units Available
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,460
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1049 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wheaton-Glenmont
3 Units Available
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,705
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
11320 King George Dr
11320 King George Drive, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1760 sqft
11320 King George Dr Available 06/15/20 Amazingly Beautiful 3BR/2FB/1HB - 2 Level plus Attached Garage Unit - Amazing Location! - ## Check out the video tour at: https://rentinsilverspring.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
10701 Amherst Ave
10701 Amherst Avenue, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1450 sqft
Available 07/30/20 Single Family Cape Cod - Property Id: 10743 Charming cottage in great location -- walk (0.7 miles) to Red line metro (Wheaton), shops, cinema, mall, and restaurants.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
2891 FINDLEY ROAD
2891 Findley Road, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2532 sqft
Wonderful 3 level townhome 9ft ceilings with modern open floor plan.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
12004 BERNARD DRIVE
12004 Bernard Drive, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2908 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY, about 1mi from Glenmont Metro Station, 3BR, 3.5BA Single Family Home, 2 Car Garage, close to shoppings and public transportation. NO SMOKERS & NO PETS. Available June 1, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Wheaton
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,540
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
23 Units Available
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1088 sqft
Just steps from the Twinbrook Metro stop. Units offer laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community offers access to BBQ grill, car-charging stations, concierge, pool, shuffleboard and gym.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
13226 DEER HIGHLANDS WAY
13226 Deer Highlands Way, Glenmont, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
FABULOUS LIKE-NEW POPLAR RUN TOWNHOME NEAR METRO & COMMUTER ROUTES IN SUPERB CONDITION WITH LOTS OF NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES! OPEN CONCEPT FLOORPLAN FEATURES HUGE KITCHEN WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, CHERRY CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL
Results within 5 miles of Wheaton
Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
42 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,819
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
32 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,435
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
19 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,411
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,667
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1208 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
29 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,570
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
16 Units Available
The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,910
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Perry at Park Potomac is the perfect combination of accessibility and comfort. Close to I-270, these units promise an easy commute, while still providing amenities such as outdoor living space, a gym and pet-friendly facilities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
Takoma
1 Unit Available
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,407
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This Art Deco-style community offers a number of amenities, including reserved parking, fitness center, pool and picnic area. Near parks and schools. Updated interiors throughout with lots of storage.
Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
$
111 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$987
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,212
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
22 Units Available
Wisconsin Place
4440 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$2,078
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,986
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,044
1105 sqft
Great location in Friendship Heights between Chevy Chase and Mazza Gallerie. Select from studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with open kitchens, huge closets and private balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
25 Units Available
4701 Willard
4701 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,865
818 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
1567 sqft
City living with a luxury atmosphere. Units offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and enclosed glass sunrooms with spectacular views of the National Cathedral. Near Friendship Heights Metro and Whole Foods and U.S. Embassies.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Van Ness - Forest Hills
25 Units Available
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,500
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,738
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,011
963 sqft
On Connecticut Ave NW near Forest Hills Park, these recently renovated units offer stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a balcony. On-site enjoy 24-hr concierge, elevator, and parking garage, along with pool and gym
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,635
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1334 sqft
Right off I-270. Upgraded features including chef-inspired kitchens, open-concept layouts and lots of storage. High-end fitness center with Cardio Theater, resort-like pool and pool deck.
City Guide for Wheaton, MD

Bet you didn't know Wheaton was named after Major General in the Union Army, Frank Wheaton. Major General Wheaton helped repel Jubal Earlys Confederate raiders headed for the U.S. Capitol, and had a town named for his efforts.

Wheaton is within the boundaries of Silver Spring, Maryland, and as such is a convenient commuting community for workers heading for Washington, D.C. It has its own metro stop, cleverly (or not so cleverly) named Wheaton, and a population hovering at about 48,000. Within the Wheaton community, the downtown area houses many shops and restaurants, including the Wheaton Mall, which is a shopping mecca with major chain stores and boutique shops.

Having trouble with Craigslist Wheaton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wheaton, MD

Wheaton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

