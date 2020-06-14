142 Apartments for rent in Wheaton, MD with garage

Bet you didn't know Wheaton was named after Major General in the Union Army, Frank Wheaton. Major General Wheaton helped repel Jubal Earlys Confederate raiders headed for the U.S. Capitol, and had a town named for his efforts.

Wheaton is within the boundaries of Silver Spring, Maryland, and as such is a convenient commuting community for workers heading for Washington, D.C. It has its own metro stop, cleverly (or not so cleverly) named Wheaton, and a population hovering at about 48,000. Within the Wheaton community, the downtown area houses many shops and restaurants, including the Wheaton Mall, which is a shopping mecca with major chain stores and boutique shops.

