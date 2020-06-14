142 Apartments for rent in Wheaton, MD with garage
Bet you didn't know Wheaton was named after Major General in the Union Army, Frank Wheaton. Major General Wheaton helped repel Jubal Earlys Confederate raiders headed for the U.S. Capitol, and had a town named for his efforts.
Wheaton is within the boundaries of Silver Spring, Maryland, and as such is a convenient commuting community for workers heading for Washington, D.C. It has its own metro stop, cleverly (or not so cleverly) named Wheaton, and a population hovering at about 48,000. Within the Wheaton community, the downtown area houses many shops and restaurants, including the Wheaton Mall, which is a shopping mecca with major chain stores and boutique shops.
Wheaton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.