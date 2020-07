Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator internet access media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance smoke-free community

Welcome home to Earle Manor Apartments. We're conveniently located on Georgia Ave in Wheaton MD. You’ll have easy access to buses, the Metro (Red Line), and I-495. Explore an eclectic range of nearby restaurants. Catch a movie at the AMC Theatre. Marvel at the reflections across Brookside Gardens or ride the choo-choo train at Wheaton Regional Park. And of course, shop until you drop at Westfield Mall. Inside your new apartment, you’ll enjoy an updated kitchen with stainless steel and black appliances, gas range, hardwood floors and cabinetry, plus a patio or balcony (select units). Our community is smoke-free and pet-friendly with access to high-speed internet. We look forward to meeting you!