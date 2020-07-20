All apartments in Wheaton
10502 GLENHAVEN DR
10502 GLENHAVEN DR

10502 Glenhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10502 Glenhaven Drive, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy this Perfect Location! Situated at the end of a quiet block, this raised rambler has everything you need. Let's start with its close proximity to 2 metros stations off the red line and walking distance to Evans Park, literally up the street. Also close to Wheaton Mall for all your shopping and 495 for convenience. Home has a driving pad that's wide enough for 2 cars and sizable front/backyard. Hardwood floors throughout entire main level, kitchen recently updated with new SS appliances, and as an added bonus there is a brick wood burning fireplace in the LR and an en-suite bathroom off the master bedroom. Finished basement has plenty of room for storage and is a walk-out. Rent this fast before it goes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10502 GLENHAVEN DR have any available units?
10502 GLENHAVEN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 10502 GLENHAVEN DR have?
Some of 10502 GLENHAVEN DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10502 GLENHAVEN DR currently offering any rent specials?
10502 GLENHAVEN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10502 GLENHAVEN DR pet-friendly?
No, 10502 GLENHAVEN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 10502 GLENHAVEN DR offer parking?
Yes, 10502 GLENHAVEN DR offers parking.
Does 10502 GLENHAVEN DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10502 GLENHAVEN DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10502 GLENHAVEN DR have a pool?
No, 10502 GLENHAVEN DR does not have a pool.
Does 10502 GLENHAVEN DR have accessible units?
No, 10502 GLENHAVEN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10502 GLENHAVEN DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10502 GLENHAVEN DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10502 GLENHAVEN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10502 GLENHAVEN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
