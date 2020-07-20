10502 GLENHAVEN DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Enjoy this Perfect Location! Situated at the end of a quiet block, this raised rambler has everything you need. Let's start with its close proximity to 2 metros stations off the red line and walking distance to Evans Park, literally up the street. Also close to Wheaton Mall for all your shopping and 495 for convenience. Home has a driving pad that's wide enough for 2 cars and sizable front/backyard. Hardwood floors throughout entire main level, kitchen recently updated with new SS appliances, and as an added bonus there is a brick wood burning fireplace in the LR and an en-suite bathroom off the master bedroom. Finished basement has plenty of room for storage and is a walk-out. Rent this fast before it goes!