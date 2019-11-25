All apartments in Waldorf
/
Waldorf, MD
/
4852 OLYMPIA PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4852 OLYMPIA PLACE

4852 Olympia Place · No Longer Available
Location

4852 Olympia Place, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Canceled Open house. Spacious 3 Level End Unit Townhouse with Garage features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, eat in kitchen, washer and dryer on lower level. Located in St.Charles, convenient to shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

