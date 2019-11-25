Canceled Open house. Spacious 3 Level End Unit Townhouse with Garage features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, eat in kitchen, washer and dryer on lower level. Located in St.Charles, convenient to shopping and dining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4852 OLYMPIA PLACE have any available units?
4852 OLYMPIA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 4852 OLYMPIA PLACE have?
Some of 4852 OLYMPIA PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4852 OLYMPIA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4852 OLYMPIA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.