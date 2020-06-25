2505 DOWITCHER CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Must See!! This home features bamboo floors, 36 inch cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 3 full baths completely updated, an owners suite with walk in closet, soaking tub and shower, finished basement and deck.