Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:06 PM

2505 DOWITCHER CT

2505 Dowitcher Court · No Longer Available
Location

2505 Dowitcher Court, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Must See!! This home features bamboo floors, 36 inch cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 3 full baths completely updated, an owners suite with walk in closet, soaking tub and shower, finished basement and deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 DOWITCHER CT have any available units?
2505 DOWITCHER CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 2505 DOWITCHER CT have?
Some of 2505 DOWITCHER CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 DOWITCHER CT currently offering any rent specials?
2505 DOWITCHER CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 DOWITCHER CT pet-friendly?
No, 2505 DOWITCHER CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 2505 DOWITCHER CT offer parking?
Yes, 2505 DOWITCHER CT offers parking.
Does 2505 DOWITCHER CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2505 DOWITCHER CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 DOWITCHER CT have a pool?
No, 2505 DOWITCHER CT does not have a pool.
Does 2505 DOWITCHER CT have accessible units?
No, 2505 DOWITCHER CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 DOWITCHER CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2505 DOWITCHER CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2505 DOWITCHER CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2505 DOWITCHER CT does not have units with air conditioning.

