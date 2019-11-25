Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
11924 HOMESTEAD PLACE
11924 Homestead Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11924 Homestead Place, Waldorf, MD 20601
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Super cute 2 level townhome, 3 bed, 1.5 bath, fireplace, fenced rear yard, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer upstairs, separate dining room. Will have new carpet upon acceptable lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11924 HOMESTEAD PLACE have any available units?
11924 HOMESTEAD PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waldorf, MD
.
What amenities does 11924 HOMESTEAD PLACE have?
Some of 11924 HOMESTEAD PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11924 HOMESTEAD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
11924 HOMESTEAD PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11924 HOMESTEAD PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 11924 HOMESTEAD PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Waldorf
.
Does 11924 HOMESTEAD PLACE offer parking?
No, 11924 HOMESTEAD PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 11924 HOMESTEAD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11924 HOMESTEAD PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11924 HOMESTEAD PLACE have a pool?
No, 11924 HOMESTEAD PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 11924 HOMESTEAD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 11924 HOMESTEAD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 11924 HOMESTEAD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11924 HOMESTEAD PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11924 HOMESTEAD PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11924 HOMESTEAD PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
