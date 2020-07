Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Location, location, location! Ruxton Landing Townhomes are conveniently located in the quaint and peaceful community of Ruxton in Towson, Maryland. Ruxton Landing residents can easily walk to Graul's Food Market and other upscale retail shops such as JMcLaughlin, The Little Shoe Box and Garnish Boutique. Ruxton Landing is convenient to Towson Town Center and the beautiful downtown area where you can take a stroll and enjoy the quaint shopping and excellent restaurants.