970 Fairmount Ave

Come and view this beautiful home located in Towson, MD. This fully renovated home offers living room and separate dining area, gleaming hardwood flooring all through the unit, fenced in yard with parking space and covered porch. This home is also equipped with brand new HVAC system, updated kitchen, equipped with brand-new stainless-steel appliance, granite countertops, full size washer and dryer. Close to Goucher college and Towson Town Center! Don't miss out and call us now to view this home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Income restrictions apply

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*