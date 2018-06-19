All apartments in Towson
Location

970 Fairmount Avenue, Towson, MD 21204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and view this beautiful home located in Towson, MD. This fully renovated home offers living room and separate dining area, gleaming hardwood flooring all through the unit, fenced in yard with parking space and covered porch. This home is also equipped with brand new HVAC system, updated kitchen, equipped with brand-new stainless-steel appliance, granite countertops, full size washer and dryer. Close to Goucher college and Towson Town Center! Don't miss out and call us now to view this home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Income restrictions apply
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 970 Fairmount Ave have any available units?
970 Fairmount Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 970 Fairmount Ave have?
Some of 970 Fairmount Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 970 Fairmount Ave currently offering any rent specials?
970 Fairmount Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 970 Fairmount Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 970 Fairmount Ave is pet friendly.
Does 970 Fairmount Ave offer parking?
Yes, 970 Fairmount Ave offers parking.
Does 970 Fairmount Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 970 Fairmount Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 970 Fairmount Ave have a pool?
No, 970 Fairmount Ave does not have a pool.
Does 970 Fairmount Ave have accessible units?
No, 970 Fairmount Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 970 Fairmount Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 970 Fairmount Ave has units with dishwashers.
