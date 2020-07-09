All apartments in Towson
Find more places like 928 Radcliffe Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
928 Radcliffe Rd
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:02 PM

928 Radcliffe Rd

928 Radcliffe Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

928 Radcliffe Road, Towson, MD 21204

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New listing!! Come see this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath townhome located near the heart of Towson. Home is equipped with dark wood kitchen cabinets and granite countertops and hard wood floors through out the main level, upstairs the 3 bedrooms and a full size bathroom with beautiful tile work around the shower area. Downstairs you will find a finished basement with a washer and dryer and full bath. Enjoy the privacy of the large fenced back yard and shed. Schedule a showing today and come see it for your self!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 Radcliffe Rd have any available units?
928 Radcliffe Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 928 Radcliffe Rd have?
Some of 928 Radcliffe Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 928 Radcliffe Rd currently offering any rent specials?
928 Radcliffe Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 Radcliffe Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 928 Radcliffe Rd is pet friendly.
Does 928 Radcliffe Rd offer parking?
No, 928 Radcliffe Rd does not offer parking.
Does 928 Radcliffe Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 928 Radcliffe Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 Radcliffe Rd have a pool?
No, 928 Radcliffe Rd does not have a pool.
Does 928 Radcliffe Rd have accessible units?
No, 928 Radcliffe Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 928 Radcliffe Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 928 Radcliffe Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ruxton Landing
1600 Ruxton Road
Towson, MD 21204
Versailles Apartment
111 Versailles Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Flats at 703
703 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct
Towson, MD 21286
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road
Towson, MD 21204
Somerset at Towson
754 Camberley Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct
Towson, MD 21204
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd
Towson, MD 21239

Similar Pages

Towson 1 BedroomsTowson 2 Bedrooms
Towson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTowson Pet Friendly Places
Towson Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ruxton

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityGoucher College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University