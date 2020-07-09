928 Radcliffe Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

New listing!! Come see this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath townhome located near the heart of Towson. Home is equipped with dark wood kitchen cabinets and granite countertops and hard wood floors through out the main level, upstairs the 3 bedrooms and a full size bathroom with beautiful tile work around the shower area. Downstairs you will find a finished basement with a washer and dryer and full bath. Enjoy the privacy of the large fenced back yard and shed. Schedule a showing today and come see it for your self!!