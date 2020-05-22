All apartments in Towson
Find more places like 902 RADCLIFFE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
902 RADCLIFFE ROAD
Last updated March 18 2019 at 5:53 AM

902 RADCLIFFE ROAD

902 Radcliffe Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

902 Radcliffe Road, Towson, MD 21204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 1.5 bath porch front townhouse with hardwood floors, CENTRAL A/C, finished basement, fenced in rear yard. The landlord wants an approved tenant and lease in the current month or next month at the latest. The property is located in the Towson Park neighborhood in Central Towson. The neighborhood is situated between York Road, Fairmount Avenue and Bosley Avenue. Just steps outside the heart of Towson which provides you convenient access to major employers, shopping, dining and entertainment and the Baltimore Beltway (I-695) and the Towson circle. Nearby schools are Hampton Elementary, Dumbarton Middle and Towson High. Schools are to be verified by the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 RADCLIFFE ROAD have any available units?
902 RADCLIFFE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 RADCLIFFE ROAD have?
Some of 902 RADCLIFFE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 RADCLIFFE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
902 RADCLIFFE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 RADCLIFFE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 902 RADCLIFFE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 902 RADCLIFFE ROAD offer parking?
No, 902 RADCLIFFE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 902 RADCLIFFE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 902 RADCLIFFE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 RADCLIFFE ROAD have a pool?
No, 902 RADCLIFFE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 902 RADCLIFFE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 902 RADCLIFFE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 902 RADCLIFFE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 RADCLIFFE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct
Towson, MD 21286
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road
Towson, MD 21204
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road
Towson, MD 21286
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd
Towson, MD 21204
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct
Towson, MD 21286
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204

Similar Pages

Towson 1 BedroomsTowson 2 Bedrooms
Towson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTowson Pet Friendly Places
Towson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ruxton

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityGoucher College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University