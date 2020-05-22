902 RADCLIFFE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

3 Bedroom 1.5 bath porch front townhouse with hardwood floors, CENTRAL A/C, finished basement, fenced in rear yard. The landlord wants an approved tenant and lease in the current month or next month at the latest. The property is located in the Towson Park neighborhood in Central Towson. The neighborhood is situated between York Road, Fairmount Avenue and Bosley Avenue. Just steps outside the heart of Towson which provides you convenient access to major employers, shopping, dining and entertainment and the Baltimore Beltway (I-695) and the Towson circle. Nearby schools are Hampton Elementary, Dumbarton Middle and Towson High. Schools are to be verified by the tenant.